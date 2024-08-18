90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Joanne’s mom reacts to her secretly marrying Sean: ‘Hell no!’

Joanne DiGesu’s mom is not thrilled that her daughter secretly wed Sean.

In a preview of Monday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Joanne drops a bombshell on her mom when she reveals that she and Sean eloped without telling anyone.

As Joanne revealed this season, during her third trip to Ireland, she and Sean decided to get married but didn’t tell a soul.

As the New York-based astrologist and psychic admitted, the more time that passes, the harder it’s becoming to tell people.

Now, the time has come to tell her mom, and things don’t go as smoothly as Joanne would have liked.

During a conversation in the living room, Joanne’s mom, Donna, asks, “Where are we going?”

Joanne drops a bomb on her mom, Donna

“Uh, well,” Joanne hesitates. “We’ll be, um … well, we’re married.”

Donna stares at her daughter in shock for a few seconds as she tries to digest what she just confessed.

Donna puts Joanne’s aunt, Marilyn, in the hot seat, asking whether she knew about Joanne and Sean’s elopement.

Marilyn claims she didn’t know about it either, and Donna starts to lose her cool.

Donna waves her arms in the air, exclaiming, “No, no, no! When did you get married?”

Joanne reveals that she and Sean tied the knot almost two years ago, and Donna’s anger escalates.

“Who marries somebody that doesn’t know anybody?” Donna asks, but Joanne defends herself.

“I know him enough, yes, I do,” Joanne replies, but Donna continues to get heated, asking why she didn’t even tell her own mother that she got married.

“Oh, hell no!” Donna exclaims as Joanne’s news begins to register. “Hell no!”

When Joanne tries to explain to Donna and Marilyn that people elope all the time, her aunt points out that they usually tell their loved ones after the fact.

Donna continues her rant, asking why her new son-in-law didn’t try to contact her at all.

Joanne continues to defend her stance, telling her mom that she and Sean have a plan, and they got married for themselves and no one else—specifically to avoid anyone bringing negativity or drama.

Joanne and Sean’s wedding was so clandestine that Sean didn’t tell his mother either.

When Joanne reinforces that she and Sean didn’t want to tell anybody about their marriage, Donna reminds her, “It’s not ‘anybody,’ I’m your mother. I’m not just anybody!”

Sean predicted that his and Joanne’s family members wouldn’t take the news well

As we watched in last week’s episode, Joanne and Sean video chatted and predicted how their family members would react once they broke the news to them.

As Sean put it, “Oh, it’s going to be a s**t show when we tell everyone after two years, though, isn’t it?”

When Sean asked Joanne why they didn’t just tell their family about tying the knot, she said it was because they were “in the moment.”

“Like, yes, you’re my person, and we’re doing this, and that’s it,” Joanne said.

