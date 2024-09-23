90 Day Fiance: Joanne gives haters a ‘reality check’ for ‘ugly’ comments about her appearance

Joanne DeGesu has a message for her haters.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer has found herself at the center of some harsh criticism on social media.

Since debuting her love story with her husband, Seán, on Season 6 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Joanne has learned that being in the public eye can be a double-edged sword.

Admittedly, Joanne is “loving” the reality television ride, but the experience hasn’t come without its downsides.

That includes “ugly” comments from haters on social media who have made disparaging remarks about her appearance and her character.

Joanne took to Instagram over the weekend to call out some of her haters, sharing screenshots of their social media comments.

Joanne shares comments from online bullies

One such hater told 44-year-old Joanne she looked like she was 55. Another wrote, “My back looks better than her face.”

Another critic added, “[Seán] is way better looking than her.” One Instagram user wrote, “I’m not sure what [Seán] sees in her.”

Yet another disparager said Joanne has “Andre the Giant hands.”

Others took a shot at Joanne’s persona, calling her “extremely annoying” and questioning why she allowed Seán near her children since he “smashes people’s bodies in for a living.”

Joanne reacts to the online hatred

In response to the criticism, Joanne gave her followers a “Reality Check” in the caption of her Reel.

“Okay, y’all, this is my one and only ‘rant’ post about the haters. 💅 I’m putting my life out there on a reality show, and while I’m loving the ride, the ugly comments are just… chef’s kiss so unnecessary,” the New York native began.

Joanne called the insults “jealousy” and “projection” from people who “haven’t dealt with their own stuff.”

“Honey, I’m not a clown, I’m a queen. 👑,” the psychic medium continued.

Joanne left her followers with one last message, noting that she’s “thick-skinned, so it’s all good.”

The mom of two pointed out that not everyone is thick-skinned like her and that people’s words can “really mess someone’s day up.”

“So be kind, be respectful, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll actually make someone’s day instead,” she concluded, adding several hashtags, including one that read #stopbullying.

Joanne and Seán drop multiple bombshells on their family

While Joanne’s detractors continue to spew snide remarks online, her and Seán’s storyline is heating up this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Joanne and Seán just dropped the bomb on their family and friends that they’ve been secretly married for the past two years.

The news shocked their kids and Joanne’s best friend. Joanne’s mom, Donna, however, had the most explosive reaction when she heard the news and wasn’t accepting of her daughter’s marriage to a “stranger” from Ireland.

In Monday night’s Episode 13, There’s Something About JoJo, airing on September 23, Joanne will face a critical moment when she drops another bombshell on her kids.

When Joanne reveals that she’s planning on moving to Ireland to be with Seán, her sons are shocked.

The news will add to the tension among her family and add stress to her and Seán’s marriage.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.