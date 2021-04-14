90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva may have already moved on from Mike Youngquist with another man

Natalie Mordovtseva may have a new mystery man in her life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans suspect that Natalie Mordovtseva moved onto a new man after her marriage with Mike Youngquist fell through.

Natalie recently uploaded another installment of her cooking series that led fans to believe there was a new man in her life.

The video was titled Cooking Apple Pie.

Natalie starred in the video with a young girl.

“Today my special guest Nicole and me are going to cook apple pie!” Natalie captioned the video.

Many fans suspect this girl may be the daughter of a new mystery man.

Additionally, fans noticed that she has been cooking in a different kitchen recently for her videos.

Natalie agreed with fans who said that she deserves love and is ready to move on.

One fan commended her for being great with kids and wished her the best of luck with her love life.

“You’ll be such a great mom someday soon, Natalie. I’m glad you’re in a safe place and you’ll find the RIGHT person, a true caring man who shares or at least respects your passions, soon!” The fan exclaimed.

“Thank you Theresa! Much love,” Natalie replied.

Pic credit: YouTube/NatalieMordovtseva

Natalie didn’t confirm whether she has found that person yet or not, but fans seem to think she already has.

Natalie and Mike beat the odds and got married

Natalie and Mike may not be together anymore, but fans didn’t think they were even going to get the marriage stage.

Natalie and Mike, like many of the other cast members this season, had to rush to get married due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Natalie and Mike decided to get married with a day’s notice, but Mike got cold feet on the wedding day and couldn’t go through with it.

The couple made it seem like they were going to split up and that they wouldn’t be able to recover from it.

Despite this, they pushed through and tied the knot on April 15, 2020.

Mike and Natalie have split since 90 Day Fiance

While Mike and Natalie ended the show as a married couple, they have since broken up.

Mike’s Uncle Beau confirmed the split with In Touch.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now. She can stay away for all I care,” he stated.

When asked if he thought the relationship was done for good, he added, “I’m really hoping so. I pray to God, yes.”

Mike and Natalie seemed to confirm the split when they showed up to the 90 Day Fiance Tell All separately.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.