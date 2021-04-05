90 Day Fiance: Mike marries Natalie in intimate ceremony after calling off their previous wedding

Natalie and Mike tie the knot in latest episode of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit:TLC

Things have taken an interesting turn for Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Despite the doubts and the naysayers the couple proved everyone wrong about their relationship and finally tied the knot.

This certainly came as a shock to viewers who have witnessed Mike and Natalie’s rollercoaster relationship this season. As a matter of fact, just last week, we thought the couple had called it quits for good.

The 90 Day Fiance stars were on track to tie the knot but Mike called things off on their wedding day.

Natalie quickly packed up her things and left, but she soon made a return to Mike’s home. Before viewers could wrap their heads around what was going on, the couple was back together and now they have made things official.

Mike and Natalie are now husband and wife

Despite all the drama that has gone down between the 90 Day Fiance star and his Ukrainian love, they got married anyway.

After getting cold feet, Mike had previously called off the wedding only three days before Natalie’s visa was set to expire, but due to the pandemic, the Russian beauty was unable to make the trek back to her home country.

Despite reuniting, Mike and Natalie still had plenty of issues to work through, but time was running out. They decided to consult a lawyer who made it clear that in less than 24 hours, Natalie would be in the country illegally.

But Mike was still very much on the fence about marrying his fiancee despite the hours quickly winding down.

Much to everyone’s shock, during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, the couple actually tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that was witnessed by Mike’s Uncle Beau and his neighbor Tamara.

But before you get too excited, get ready for a major spoiler!

Mike and Natalie are already over

After watching Natalie and Mike’s turbulent relationship play out on the show, fans were not surprised when the couple called it quits, again.

Unfortunately for the 90 Day Fiance couple, this story did not have a fairytale ending.

As it turns out, they didn’t even make it to their one-year anniversary before calling it quits.

Uncle Beau spilled the beans on Mike and Natalie’s break up several days ago.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now. She can stay away for all I care,” shared Uncle Beau.

And when asked if Mike and Natalie were over for good, he replied, “I’m really hoping so. I pray to God, yes.”

Check out their intimate wedding ceremony below.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.