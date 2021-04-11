90 Day Fiance spoiler: Natalie and Mike show up separately to the Tell All

Natalie and MIke show up to the 90 Day Fiance Tell All separately. Pic credit:TLC

Viewers are gearing up for the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell All, but we already have some juicy details about Mike and Natalie.

The couple showed up separately to the taping and their castmates are very curious as to what was going on between the couple.

Natalie and Mike had their fair share of relationship drama all season long and barely made it down the aisle by the season’s end.

When they finally tied the knot in the season finally fans were shocked because only weeks earlier Mike had called off their wedding. A devastated Natalie left him with the intent to head back home to Ukraine, but soon returned and tried to mend things.

They had plenty of issues to work through, but with mere hours before Natalie’s 90-day visa was set to expire, Mike reluctantly married the Ukrainian native.

However, as 90 Day Fiance fans know by now, these two did not have a happily ever after. And the 90 Day Fiance 8 Tell All will reveal even more tense moments between them.

Mike and Natalie show up separately to the Tell All

Clearly, it didn’t take long after Mike and Natalie tied the knot for the things to turn sour because the couple showed up at the Season 8 Tell All at odds with each other.

It appears the two were still together at that point but they were going through another rough patch.

During a clip for the Tell All, Mike showed up first, but there was no Natalie in sight.

“It’s been interesting, hard. And there’s been happy times, sad times, and stress too,” noted Mike while talking to the cameras.

He then walked into the room alone and sat down with Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott, as well as Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina.

And the other couples were clearly surprised to see Mike without his wife.

After questioning Natalie’s whereabouts Julia later opined, “I’m thinking it’s like not [a] real relationship [between] Mike and Natalie. Because it looks like [it’s] not about love.”

Natalie finally shows up to the Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance star eventually showed up 15 minutes before the taping of the Tell All began and she was clearly upset about something.

“It’s kind of awkward for me today,” admitted Natalie to the cameras.

“Because in my perfect world I would be by myself and I just don’t need to pretend like everything is fine,” she admitted. “It’s kind of not.”

She then entered the room with Mike and the other 90 Day Fiance participants and she didn’t even greet her husband.

But, once again, Julia had questions.

“You know each other or not?” queried the brunette beauty while pointing to Mike and Natalie. “I mean like why [did] you come [separately] guys?”

“I don’t know,” responded Natalie. “Why [did] we come separate Mike?” she questioned her husband.

You can check out the tense moment below and watch the Tell All to see how it all plays out.

90 Day Fiance Tell All airs Sunday, April 11, at 8/7c on TLC.