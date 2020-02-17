90 Day Fiancé: Are Natalie and Mike Still Together?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Early on in the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva seemed to be among the most stable couples of the season but now, they ended the season as the only couple not yet married.

Mike, 34, met Natalie, 35, through mutual friends. The two were godparents to Mike’s friend’s daughter, whose mother knew Natalie from home in Ukraine. Mike and Natalie were both divorced and looking to move on. They began a friendship that became romantic, and Mike eventually bought a ticket to meet Natalie in person.

Once they got to know each other better, Mike and Natalie’s romance grew. Together, they tried scuba diving, rock climbing, and snowboarding. Mike finally popped the question and proposed to Natalie on a vacation they took to Paris. Once engaged, the couple then applied for the K-1 visa.

Early on in the show, the two were smitten, but their many differences soon caused conflict. Mike, who runs a farm in Washington state, described himself as an “ogre,” while Natalie is elegant and grew up in bustling Kyiv.

Huge differences threaten Natalie and Mike’s relationship

Natalie is deeply religious and Mike is an atheist (although he did note that he believes in aliens). Because of her age, Natalie wanted children immediately, but Mike wanted to wait until he could pay off his hefty debts and straighten out Natalie’s immigration issues so that they could all live together as a family before trying for a baby.

Natalie’s friends thought that Natalie’s ex-husband was a better match for her than Mike. When Natalie’s visa was delayed, Mike became suspicious, thinking she may be hiding something.

Perhaps the most shocking moment of the show this season was when Natalie was asked on camera if she loved Mike and she couldn’t give a straight answer.

“God, it’s hard,” she said, “I think we have potential because he’s a good guy and there are moments that are good…It would be a lie from my side to say I love him.”

Mike, obviously hurt that his fiancee couldn’t say with certainty that she was in love, ended the interview. Both Mike and Natalie were furious at each other and questioned whether their engagement was a good idea. The season ended with the couple in a bad place, seemingly headed towards a breakup.

On the first part of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All, Natalie said that she didn’t see Mike as her soulmate. There were implications that Mike may have cheated, but we didn’t hear much about that.

The episode left on a cliffhanger with this couple again. Host Shaun Robinson asked Natalie what the status of her and Mike’s relationship was, but the episode cut off before we heard her answer.

So have the two fixed their relationship since the Tell All? Are they back together? Here’s what we know.

90 Day Fiance spoilers

It looks like there has been a turning point in Natalie and Mike’s relationship in 2020 but this 90 Day Fiance couple is definitely still together.

In fact, they are together in Washington on Mike’s farm.

As Mike waited for Natalie at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in January, 90 Day Fiance fans were quick to take and share photos of both of them. They were spotted again soon after at Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

To make things even more exciting, it’s worth noting that Natalie and Mike were not on their own. They had a full camera crew with them in both places.

It looks like we’ll be seeing Natalie and Mike back together at some point soon.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.