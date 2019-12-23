90 Day Fiance’s Natalie says Mike body-shames her, told her ‘you’re no Ferrari’

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Natalie and Mike seem to have finally come back together on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance but in real life, things aren’t looking good for them.

Just hours after the latest episode of the TLC series aired, Natalie took aim at Mike on a photo of the two of them that he shared on Facebook. Then, she doubled down by taking a screenshot of both of their comments and shared it to her own Instagram.

It all started with this photo, which was shared to both Natalie and Mike’s Instagram accounts and also on Facebook.

This is the first time that either of them has shared photos of the other on social media since Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance started. Some fans of the show took it as proof that they were still together. Then, the drama broke out.

In the comments on Mike Youngquist’s Facebook, he wrote, “Look at my perfect little lady. Perfect picture of us to show are [sic] love for one another.”

Natalie, clearly upset about something, responded. She wrote, “Why don’t you tell the people what you say to me behind the stage? That I’m not your taste, how you say it?: ‘Not a Ferrari’. How your jokes about my body and my health put me down… is this what man who loves do?”

Natalie captioned the screenshot of the post, “Reality is slightly different.”

Mike didn’t respond to the comment but plenty of 90 Day Fiance viewers did — and they were in shock.

Further down in the comments under that same photo, one fan asked Natalie if this was all true. She responded, “Oh, there is way more, you should listen what his best friend Sara speaks about me…”

While things were already looking dicey for Natalie and Mike, now their relationship seems doomed more than ever before.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.