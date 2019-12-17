Here’s more proof that Mike and Natalie from 90 Day Fiance are not together

We’re midway through Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, and still, Mike is in Ukraine with Natalie as her K-1 visa has been delayed.

Many TLC viewers have been wondering if Natalie ever made it to America and even more important, are she and Mike still together?

Since Monsters & Critics last reported on the possible status of Mike and Natalie, there have been a few more clues that may give us a better look at what is going on.

Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is speculate since Mike and Natalie haven’t come right out and confirmed anything about their relationship.

However, a few things that both Natalie and Mike have posted on social media have us thinking even more now that this 90 Day Fiance couple may have called it quits.

Natalie posts meme-worthy diss

Natalie isn’t incredibly active on social media, but today, she proved that when she does post, it’s noteworthy. Look at the two posts she made to her Instagram stories today. They were posted back to back, and it’s hard to imagine that they weren’t meant to go together.

The first is a split-screen of Mike on 90 Day Fiance as he explained his belief in aliens.

The second seems to be Natalie’s response to Mike’s “endless monologue.” Is she trying to tell us something?

And while Natalie’s recent Instagram posts seem to prove that everything is not great in paradise, there’s more.

Mike and Natalie both post pictures but with other people

As mentioned previously, there is still no evidence that Natalie ever made it to America. No marriage licenses have popped up at this point. There’s not even so much as a Natalie sighting from anyone that lives near Sequim, Washington.

Further proving that Mike and Natalie are not together would be their recent social media posts.

Just hours before Natalie posted about the “endless monologue,” she posted a picture of herself with another woman where it appeared they were having drinks together. The post was captioned, “Happy holidays.”

Mike has also been a bit more active on social media lately, too.

On Sunday, he posted a photo of a tray of oysters, and it looked like maybe he was showing Natalie all about the cuisine. The next photo proved otherwise, though.

Mike wasn’t out to dinner with Natalie. He was out with Uncle Beau.

We can only imagine what Natalie might think of Uncle Beau if she had made it to Washington state to live on the farm with Mike.

