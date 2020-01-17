90 Day Fiance spoilers: Mike and Natalie spotted together in America

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Natalie and Mike have been on quite the rollercoaster since Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance began.

This season has been one with few surprises, as 90 Day Fiance investigators have been able to uncover quite a few secrets, learning early who was already married and who was not.

Up until now, there was quite a bit of speculation about the current state of Natalie and Mike’s relationship. After all, the pair were having some serious complications during Mike’s visit to Ukraine to see her, ending with Natalie tossing her engagement ring into Mike’s suitcase just as he was getting ready to head for the airport.

There was also the fact that no one could find any proof at all of Natalie coming to the U.S. to be with Mike up until now. But thanks to an eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance fan, who happened to see Mike at the airport with a bouquet of flowers (take notes Colt!), we know that Natalie is finally making her way to America to go live in Sequim, Washington with Mike on his farm.

Images and video of Mike’s airport visit were shared on Instagram by 90 Day Fiance blogger and podcaster @fraudedbytlc, making it clear that not only are Natalie and Mike still together but they are also in the U.S. now.

Mike, along with a camera crew, can be seen in the video below.

And here, we can see photos of Mike and Natalie standing side by side at the Pike Place Market in Seattle with a film crew.

This is quite a surprise for many 90 Day Fiance fans as most assumed that Mike and Natalie were done for good after what we saw on the latest episode. After all, the pair had quite an emotional visit when Mike went to Ukraine to see her and we’re not talking in a good way.

