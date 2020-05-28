90 Day Fiance: Mary says she didn’t know Geoffrey Paschel still had feelings for Varya when she pursued a relationship with him

The dramatic love triangle between Varya Malina, Geoffrey Paschel, and Mary is still playing out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

After Varya rejected Geoffrey’s proposal, he broke up with the Russian beauty before heading back home to the U.S.

He quickly moved on with Mary, and they both got the shock of their lives when Varya suddenly showed up at his home to surprise him.

The awkward moment played out on screen as the two women argued with each other while Geoffrey stood by clearly, not knowing how to react.

An angry Mary later bolted from the house, leaving the former couple to discuss their relationship.

The shocking moment threw fans into a tizzy with many siding with Varya –calling Mary a rebound because she hooked up with Paschel so soon after his breakup.

Now Mary is speaking out against the backlash and clearing up a few things!

Mary answers questions from viewers on Instagram Live

Geoffrey posted a video titled Life with Mary on his YouTube channel.

It was shared from Mary’s IG live where she answered questions regarding the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The 37-year-old nurse was asked if she’s currently in a relationship with Paschel, but as you know, she’s not allowed to answer that question.

One viewer asked why she decided to pursue a relationship with the Knoxville, Tennessee native knowing that he had feelings for Varya.

She responded, “I didn’t know, I didn’t know, I think that’s what you’re missing. I had no idea. He told me– and you even saw at the dinner if you were paying attention–that he was done. He hadn’t been speaking to her.”

“He was ready. He said I either want a friend or a life partner…We had talked about this months and months; It wasn’t a new thing.”

Mary explained, “So it wasn’t just like you knew he still had feelings for her. No, I had no idea, I don’t know Geoffrey’s inside thoughts, I don’t know his feelings. He says he’s done I’m gonna take his word for it. Wouldn’t you?”

Mary addresses mean comments about her appearance

Mary, who has known Paschel for almost a decade, wanted to address the mean comments she has received about her appearance.

“People are like oh my god you look so awful on the show and blah blah blah, well I left that house and was crying for hours and hours, and the producer was like, we wanna film, we wanna film, we gotta get a couple of questions out of you. ”

She continued, “Well, I mean, how would you feel if you were puffy from crying for hours? Did you think that you were gonna look like a rock star? The answer to that is no.”

The love triangle between Mary, Geoffrey, and Varya will continue to play out in next week’s episode.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.