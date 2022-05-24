90 Day Fiance: Kobe opens up about the drawbacks of his growing Instagram followers

Kobe Blaise let 90 Day Fiance fans know the drawbacks of having a lot of followers on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Now that new 90 DayFiance cast member Kobe Blaise has a growing following on social media due to his appearance on the show, he acknowledged that not all his followers are there to support him.

Kobe cautioned that having a lot of followers that you don’t know is not necessarily a good thing because not everyone is following to offer something good or positive.

90 Day Fiance viewers have seen Kobe and his partner Emily Bieberly struggle in their first few days together in America so far this season.

Kobe used his Instagram story to issue a message to his growing following on the social platform. It seems as though Kobe might be feeling uneasy about having people follow him that he does not know based on his message.

Kobe wrote, “Don’t be so anxious to celebrate that you’ve got so many followers when you don’t even know more than half of the people following you especially on social media.”

He went on to warn, “Be careful cuz not all your followers want to see you succeed in life. Remember Jesus was betrayed by his follower according to the bible story.”

90 Day Fiance viewers have been hyper-critical of Emily Bieberly

90 Day Fiance viewers have come down hard on Emily and her family for how they’ve treated Kobe since he arrived in America.

Specifically, the 90 Day audience has taken issue with the fact that Emily kept Kobe from meeting his son Koban for the first time because she wanted to have sex first.

Viewers also took aim at Emily for scolding Kobe when he tried to play with Koban’s feet after he just met him.

Emily’s breastfeeding has also become a growing issue and her family’s say in Kobe and Emily’s arguments has also been something contentious.

Many viewers also felt sad for Kobe after Emily kicked him out of their bed and the room because she thought she could not get Koban to sleep with him there. Kobe had said that Emily was supposed to make their room setup conducive to their all sleeping together.

