90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise shares thoughtful message about success and failure

New 90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise shared a thoughtful piece of advice with fans about how to view success and failure.

The 34-year-old Cameroon native and ex-underwear model delivered the seemingly unprompted message through his Instagram stories.

90 Day viewers have seen Kobe in two episodes so far as he arrived in America to potentially marry his fiancee Emily and raise their young son Koban together in the US.

Kobe used his Instagram Story to send a thoughtful message and word of advice to his 90 Day fans.

The message said, “One of the worse mistake you can ever make as an adult is to compare yourself with someone who doesn’t have the same vision and priorities like you do.”

Kobe continued, “Focus on yourself, don’t let someone’s success make you [feel] like failure cuz we’re all running in this life at our individual pace. (Peace sign, fist bump, and arm muscle emojis).”

The song “Motivation” by Spiritual Tony played over the post.

Emily Bieberly was criticized by 90 Day Fiance viewers for scolding Kobe Blaise when he met his son

During Kobe’s first meeting with Koban, he sat down on the couch with Emily and Koban as Emily breastfed. Emily proceeded to play with Koban’s feet, but when Kobe started doing it, she scolded him.

Emily’s response to Kobe’s first interaction with their son rubbed viewers the wrong way, and she was called out on one of her recent posts.

Apparently, Emily felt bad that she scolded Kobe because she responded to the critic by saying what she did was cringy, and she regretted saying it.

The only excuse that she gave was that she was in mom mode and was worried about Koban sleeping since it had been an overwhelming day for him with cameras and no sleep up to that point.

90 Day viewers might get to watch more uncomfortable situations between Emily and Kobe as they relearn how to be around each other after being apart for two years.

Based on the trailer for the next episode, Kobe will express his feeling that 17-month-old Koban does not need to be breastfed anymore and that he thinks it is weird and Emily will have a pointed reaction.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.