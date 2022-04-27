90 Day Fiance: Kobe shares throwback photo of his time as an underwear model

Kobe Blaise treated 90 Day Fiance fans to a throwback picture from his underwear modeling days. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers met new cast member Kobe Blaise during the second episode of Season 9. Before his introduction on the show, his fiance Emily described him as an underwear model from Cameroon who she met during a wild night out in China.

Emily also revealed that Kobe was no longer modeling underwear, but it looks like Kobe was reminiscing about his modeling days on social media.

Kobe made a post on Instagram that featured a throwback photo of him on the cover of a magazine and remarked about how much fun he had during that time of his life.

Kobe and Emily had a whirlwind relationship for two months in China after hooking up the first time they met.

After Emily found out she was pregnant, Kobe proposed and they applied for a visitor’s visa. When that was denied, they filed for the K-1 visa, but due to the pandemic, it took 2 years for Kobe’s visa to be approved.

After missing the birth of his son Koban and the first year and half of his life, Kobe is ready to meet his son and be a dad.

He treated his Instagram followers to a throwback cover photo he did for a magazine where he was wearing small black briefs.

Almost all of Kobe’s chiseled body was presented in the photo wear he was turned to the side with his hand on his head.

In the caption, Kobe simply wrote, “It was really fun during those days.”

Emily wants to spend the night with Kobe Blaise instead of letting him see his son

Emily came up with a plan for Kobe’s arrival by planning that they would spend their first night together in a hotel. In that plan, she left their son Koban at home with her parents.

Emily felt like the day and night Kobe arrived was the only alone time they would have together. However, one of the first things Kobe noted was how badly he wanted to see his son.

During the next episode, viewers will witness the uncomfortable conversation Emily will have where she will try to convince Kobe to wait to see Koban and spend the night with her instead.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.