Emily Bieberly responds to 90 Day Fiance viewer who criticized her for scolding Kobe around their son

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Cameroon native Kobe Blaise spent his second day in America and got to meet his son Koban for the first time in person since he was born.

During the first exchange Kobe had with Koban, Kobe’s 90 Day partner Emily Bieberly scolded him for playing with Koban’s toes, and it rubbed viewers the wrong way.

In a recent post of Emily’s, she was criticized in the comments by a 90 Day viewer for the way she treated Kobe and reacted to his first encounter with his son. It appears as though Emily was also criticizing herself looking back because she responded to the critic.

Emily Bieberly weighed in on criticism she got from a 90 Day Fiance viewer

Emily scolding Kobe for trying to play with Koban’s toes did not sit well with 90 Day viewers given that it was Kobe’s very first time meeting his son in person.

On Emily’s Instagram post, she got called out for her actions by a vocal critic.

They jabbed, “U really didn’t let him touch his son’s feet after never seeing him meeting him, knowing what he smells and feels like! I get it, it takes time but idk I just hope u don’t become all weird because u seem like ur more into him and not into him being a father or idk maybe try to control him thru the baby.”

Emily responded by saying, “I know (crying face emojis). Watching it back tonight I cringed at me saying that.”

Then Emily made the point, “All I can say was I was in the mommy moment of just wanting my son to sleep because he hadn’t napped all day and there was a film crew there. It was a lot for him. It wasn’t right for me to say that (sad face emoji).”

Emily Bieberly’s family will be financially supporting her and Kobe Blaise

During the premiere episode of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers found out that 30-year-old Emily did not make enough money to support herself and Koban, and that her father had stepped in to financially support them both.

To that end, Emily and her dad discussed that once Kobe arrived, he would also be paying Kobe’s way as well until he got his green card and was able to provide.

Many 90 Day viewers took that to mean that Emily was being enabled by her family and especially her dad.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.