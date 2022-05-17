90 Day Fiance viewers slam Emily and her family for their treatment of Kobe in latest episode

Emily Bieberly and her family were slammed by 90 Day Fiance viewers for their treatment of Kobe. Pic credit: TLC

Kobe Blaise had to face some harsh realities from Emily Bieberly and her family during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, and his treatment by Emily’s family was slammed by viewers.

Kobe tried to address the issues he saw with Emily’s breastfeeding but was met with criticism by Emily and negative input towards him from Emily’s dad.

Furthermore, Emily commanded Kobe to help her mom make chili.

It was also made clear over dinner that the family was under Emily’s thumb.

Later that same night, Emily kicked Kobe out of the bed and room because she worried that Koban wouldn’t sleep with Kobe there. Kobe also revealed that Emily didn’t buy the bigger bed she was supposed to so that they could have positive sleeping arrangements.

90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at all of these situations, with the majority citing bad behavior from Emily and her family.

90 Day Fiance fans bashed Emily Bieberly and her family for their treatment of Kobe Blaise

Twitter was on fire with an outpouring of criticism for Emily and her family after viewers watched several situations that they found problematic.

One concerned 90 Day viewer wrote, “Why didn’t Emily crib-train Koban before Kobe came to the US? The fact that she kept this man from his son so she could stay the night with him in a hotel and then has the audacity to kick him out of the bed at her house?? Unacceptable. She’s a monster.”

Another person questioned, “Why is Kobe in the kitchen helping cook? He should be bonding with his child he hasn’t seen in 2 years. Big a** Emily needs to be helping her mother make that ‘white chili.'”

There was someone else who remarked, “Emily’s dad can’t be outwardly mad at her because she’s ‘the boss’ of them so he’s displacing it on Kobe and pretending it’s ‘caring for his little girl.'”

There was yet another viewer who commented, “Kobe leaving the room broke my heart. Emily is garbage.”

90 Day Fiance viewers think Emily Bieberly is enabled by her dad

90 Day Fiance fans decided early on this season that Emily was enabled by her dad.

It was made known that he was financially supporting Emily and Koban and would continue that role and then some once Kobe arrived.

29-year-old Emily and her family did not talk about a strategy for Emily to support herself but they did decide, and let Kobe know once he got to America, that the pressure was going to be on.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.