90 Day Fiance fans are divided on Kobe’s criticism of Emily’s breastfeeding

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly’s breastfeeding discussion divided 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe Blaise criticized his fiancee Emily Bieberly’s breastfeeding norms, and 90 Day Fiance viewers have been divided on the topic.

Kobe expressed that he did not want to share Emily’s breasts with their 17-month-old son Koban and was also shocked that Emily breastfed and pumped her milk in front of her family.

During their exchange, Kobe told Emily how uncomfortable her breastfeeding made him feel and explained that her routine was not normal in Cameroon, where he is from.

Emily was offended by Kobe’s assertions and opened up about how hard her breastfeeding journey has been. She was backed up by her father, who was present for their disagreement in the living room of Emily’s parents’ home.

90 Day Fiance fans discussed Kobe Blaise’s feelings on Emily Bieberly’s breastfeeding

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram shared four still images from the breastfeeding discussion between Emily and Kobe in the last episode, followed by Kobe’s private explanation.

The post was opened for discussion with the probe, “Get angry in the comments,” written at the top.

However, 90 Day viewers ended up being divided on how they felt about the different narratives.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

One person wrote, “People are way too judgemental. Not just about Kobe. But breastfeeding or not breastfeeding is personal.”

Another viewer commented, “Ohh lord we just started liking you Kobe please.”

Someone else gave their differing opinion, “I would never do this in front of my family!”

A viewer remarked, “I would be uncomfortable pumping in front of my father. That used to be a good time to go to my bedroom and catch up on some bad TV. But every family has its own dynamic.”

Another person added to that opinion by saying, “Agree! And even when breast feeds him, she just whips it out in front of her dad. Yikes!”

A different 90 Day viewer shared their thought, “Sharing is caring my dude. Welcome to being a Dad.”

Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Emily Bieberly was recently scolded by a 90 Day Fiance critic

When Kobe met Koban for the first time, Emily shooed Kobe away from touching Koban’s feet, and her actions rubbed 90 Day Fiance fans the wrong way.

The critic with the popular comment said that it was unfair and selfish of Emily not to let Kobe touch his son the way he wanted to during their first meeting in person.

It appeared as though Emily thought what she did was wrong as well because she replied to the critic and said that what she did made her cringe looking back and blamed her demeanor on being in mom mode.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.