90 Day Fiance: Kim Menzies says ‘family first’ in adorable video spending time with her son

Throughout Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers heard from Kim Menzies about how important her son Jamal was to her and how he was a huge part of her life.

Jamal’s role in Kim’s life was ever-apparent in a recent video she posted spending time with him where she said, “Family first.”

Kim and Jamal went bowling in the video Kim posted, where they did a synchronized introduction followed by a playful game of bowling and a beer.

Before the 90 Days recently concluded airing, viewers saw Kim’s relationship with Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar play out tumultuously as she traveled to Tanzania to try and become his girlfriend.

While Kim’s relationship efforts were successful, it was not without major hurdles.

Kim Menzies shared a video hanging out with her son Jamal with 90 Day Fiance fans

Kim used her Instagram page to post a video of her time hanging out frivolously with her son.

Kim made it clear to 90 Day viewers how important her son was to her, and fans watching saw Jamal several times throughout the season, including most notably at the Tell All. Kim went so far as to call Jamal her “greatest accomplishment” during the show.

Kim’s video showed her and Jamal doing a synchronized jumping move in front of the bowling alley they went into.

The good time the mother and son duo had bowling was highlighted, and the video showed the pair having a drink together.

In the video’s caption, Kim wrote, “My favorite person to hangout with, my son! Family first.”

Are Kim Menzies and Usman Umar still together?

At the end of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Kim left Tanzania as Usman’s girlfriend with the offer from Usman for her to go to Nigeria next visit to meet his mom.

Despite the ugly scene that played out at the Tell All with Kim finding out that Usman talked to Zara behind her back, Kim and Usman appear to still be together on social media.

Each of them frequently tags the other in their posts, and they both share messages in their Instagram stories. They also hype each other up in the comments section of their posts.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.