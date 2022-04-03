90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days recap: Tell All Part 1

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All was filled with intense moments and surprising reveals. Pic credit: TLC

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Tell All consisted of drama between the cast members and a deep dive into the drama viewers saw on TV.

Shocking secrets were revealed, tense conversations were had, and spicy moments were abundant for viewers curious to know how the Before the 90 Days couples have been since filming.

Several outrageous moments took place on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Gino, Mike, Kim, and Ben spent time together in the break room before Tell All filming began.

Ben called Kim a predator when he compared her relationship with Usman to a lion and its prey which made Kim angry.

Memphis was joined on stage by Hamza, which meant he was able to come to America and be with her.

It was revealed that Mike and Ximena reconnected, and Mike said they were in a relationship again.

Host Shaun Robinson asked Gino if he ever messaged any of the cast members on social media, and he said no. He was then confronted with a DM he sent to Ben’s friend Jessica on Instagram. He said she messaged him first but deleted the conversation.

Jasmine was upset and felt disrespected.

Jasmine and Gino’s sex life was brought up, and Jasmine said Gino prefers masturbation which he denied.

The topic of Gino being a sugar daddy came up, and it was revealed that Jasmine and Gino met on a sugar baby website.

Jasmine and Gino admitted that they met on a sugar baby website. Pic credit: TLC

More drama unfolded on Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

The conversation turned to Kim and Usman and whether Kim would still be okay with Usman taking a second wife to have children with. She couldn’t answer how that would make her feel.

The topic of cheating within Kim’s situation was brought up, and when Ella gave her opinion, Kim verbally bashed her for cheating on Johnny.

Kim’s son Jamal was brought out, and he relayed that he was not a fan of the relationship and how Usman treated his mom.

For the first time, Kim and Jamal were shown that Usman talked to his ex-girlfriend Zara once Kim left and Kim felt so disrespected she left the stage.

Usman tried to do damage control with Kimberly. Pic credit: TLC

Jamal also became upset, and Usman tried to explain himself, but Part 1 of the Tell All ended there.

