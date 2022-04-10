Here’s who is still together from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Only the strongest survived their relationship on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 5. Pic credit: TLC

Season five of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days has been nothing but a whirlwind of dramatic relationships.

Many of the cast members have had rough times when it came to maintaining their relationship while on the show. Viewers saw all the ups and downs of each couple and their reactions to each challenge.

The couples that survived put in the needed effort to maintain their long-distance relationship and took a leap of faith on staying together despite the obstacles.

Some relationships remained, while others dwindled in the dust, and after the Season 5 Tell All, here is a list of the couples whose love still remains.

Memphis and Hamza

Memphis and Hamza are the epitome of the perfect couple. Pic credit: TLC

It’s no surprise that these two love birds remained together.

Memphis and Hamza are two of the most highly sought-after individuals on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Memphis and Hamza, however, have not had the smoothest ride when it came to their blissful matrimony.

At the beginning of their relationship, there were many trust issues between the two. Memphis was very skeptical of Hamza, and Hamza did not like some of the quality traits that Memphis was giving off.

However, the two were able to remain in love with one another and move forward with their marriage.

At part one of the Tell All, the couple shocked fans as they arrived in their new wardrobe and with new unforeseeable makeovers.

This couple seemed so intently in love with one another, and fans were highly shocked to see that Hamza was actually in the United States.

These two are the absolute epitome of an ideal 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple.

Kimberly and Usman

Kimberly and Usman are still going strong, despite their recent troubles as a couple. Pic credit: TLC

Kimberly and Usman had an extremely tough relationship with one another from the start.

There have been ups, downs, and many explosive fights between the two.

Many people did not expect Kimberly and Usman to show up together at the Tell All after everything that went down onscreen. However, while Usman was virtual, the two were together in terms of still being in a romantic coupling.

After their last encounter that was filmed, which was when Kimberly was heading back to the United States, there was a comment that made for a very awkward situation, surrounding the fact that Usman did not want to kiss Kimberly goodbye.

The final encounter between the two may have left some people to think that they were no longer going to be together.

However, seeing the two sitting onstage and interacting with one another as if everything was fine, just let fans know that “Queen Kimbaly” is willing to take whatever Usman throws at her.

At the end of the Tell All Part 1 is when the tables just may have turned for Kimberly when it was finally revealed to Kimberly that Usman has been in contact with his ex-girlfriend Zara.

90 Day Fiancé: Kim STORMS OFF Tell-All Set CRYING Over Usman (Exclusive)

Watch this video on YouTube

This information came shortly after Kimberly decided to shame Ella for cheating on Johnny, because they were in a relationship and he was in a foreign country.

However, Kimberly was not under the impression that the same thing was essentially happening to her, right behind her back.

So, at the time of the Tell All Part 1, Kimberly and Usman are still together and working on their relationship.

Many fans will just have to wait until the Tell All Part 2 to see just how long these two and their relationship will last after the explosive bombshell was dropped on Kimberly.

Jasmine and Gino

Jasmine and Gino are still extremely in love with one another. Pic credit: TLC

This is one couple that no one really expected to last.

Jasmine and Gino shocked everyone at the Tell All by showing up together and declaring their love.

At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine rubbed many fans the wrong way after appearing to be overly-critical of Gino and her situation.

However, Jasmine’s explanation for her actions was because of the way that her exes have treated her in the past.

Little did fans know, Gino was actually the one who would put this relationship in jeopardy time and time again.

Jasmine started to lose respect for Gino. However, Jasmine still decided to stay with Gino and make sure that the two would work it out.

In the Tell All Part 1, fans were able to see just how much Jasmine loves Gino, especially his “meat.”

"I'm Vegan, But I Want Your Freaking Meat!" | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

Jasmine has been very passionate about her and Gino’s sex life, or the lack thereof. It was mentioned at the Tell All that many of Jasmine and Gino’a arguments surrounded the lack of intimacy that Gino was giving off.

Many would think that Jasmine would just leave Gino as he is not willing to give in to her needs. However, as Jasmine explained, there’s something about Gino and his unattractiveness that just makes her so attracted to him.

Despite the two and their complicated relationship, only time will tell if these two will move ahead and get married, or if in the near future their lack of intimacy will destroy their relationship.

Honorable Mention: Mike and Ximena

Mike remains hopeful about his relationship with Ximena. Pic credit: TLC

Mike and Ximena are definitely a couple that should not be excluded.

This couple is an honorable mention, because, despite their final episode before the Tell All, where Mike absolutely disrespected Ximena and her privacy and refused to leave her home, they were essentially together at the time that Shaun asked Mike what the status of their relationship was. Mike went on to say that they were able to work it out and that they are back together.

90 Day Fiancé: Mike and Ximena Are BACK TOGETHER

Watch this video on YouTube

However, in a sneak peek of Part 2 of the Tell All, it is shown that Ximena let Shaun know that she is not in love with Mike and that he’s fully aware that she isn’t.

As rough as it is to see Mike not understanding that their relationship is over, it is also sad.

Mike wants the relationship between the two to work out so badly that he is willing to risk his own sanity and well-being.

The relationship status between the two is up in the air for Mike, however, Ximena has seemingly made it clear that it’s over.

Ella and Johnny

Ella believes that the relationship between her and Johnny is going “very very strong.” Pic credit: TLC

Ella and Johnny are also a couple that should be mentioned as their relationship has had its flaws as well.

However, according to Ella, their relationship is “very very strong.” When Shaun asked Ella where their relationship stood at the Tell All, Ella went on to say that nothing has happened since the “one incident.”

So, as it remains, Johnny and Ella are still together, however, this may change once Johnny comes to know of Ella’s “recent endeavors.”

The Cast Calls Out Ella for Cheating | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 5 has been riveting

As this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days comes to a close, and with the Tell Alls occurring, it gives fans time to reflect on the past season.

Fans have witnessed total strangers come together and experience life with one another.

Fans were also able to see the couples argue and makeup, making their relationships seem more realistic.

The couples of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 5 have truly left their stamp in the 90 Day Fiance world.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days airs on Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.