90 Day Fiance viewers shocked by Jasmine’s sexually-charged comments to Gino at the Tell All

Jasmine Pineda made vulgar sexual references during a preview of Sunday’s Tell All and 90 Day Fiance viewers reacted. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers weren’t expecting the comments Jasmine Pineda made about Gino Palazzolo’s male anatomy during the Before the 90 Days Tell All.

This Sunday marks the Season 5 finale of Before the 90 Days, followed by Part 1 of the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from the Tell All on their official Instagram page over the weekend.

Jasmine Pineda makes lewd comment to Gino Palazzolo during Tell All

In the preview, a clip from this season played, in which Jasmine told a story of Gino not being interested in having sex with her because he had just “played with his pee-pee,” as Jasmine put it.

According to Gino, however, it was because he didn’t think they would have enough time and that he was “super tired.”

Later in the Tell All, Jasmine told Gino, “I’m vegan but I want your freaking meat! Give me the meat, I want it!”

The rest of the cast from Before the 90 Days got a laugh out of the scene during the clip, as did many 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Taking to the comments section of 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram post, some of the cast, along with viewers, weighed in on Jasmine’s comments.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast, viewers comment on Jasmine’s comments to Gino

Jasmine, who recently revealed whether she would take Gino’s married name, was one of the first to comment on the post, simply leaving seedling and red heart emojis as her reaction to her comments to Gino.

For his comment, Gino also replied with a slew of emojis, including cats with tears of joy, a dizzy face, a face with hand over its mouth, a flushed face, and a man shrugging. Jasmine then replied to Gino’s comment, telling him, “@gpalazz2 🤨 give me the 🍖”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

In addition to Jasmine and Gino, some 90 Day Fiance viewers gave their opinions on Jasmine’s comments.

“This has become so ridiculous 🤦🏻‍♀️and why am I still watching 😂,” wrote one Before the 90 Days fan.

Another viewer had some very explicit advice for Jasmine. “The problem here, Jasmine, is that you don’t make his pee-pee go up. You’re so controlling and demeaning he’d rather take matters into his own hands, pun intended.”

Jasmine’s comments sent one 90 Day Fiance viewer over the edge. They commented, “Omg I am vegan but I want your meat😩😆logging off for the day😩”

Given the snippet of Jasmine and Gino’s segment from Sunday’s first half of the Tell All, it looks as though 90 Day Fiance viewers can expect the entertainment they crave.

The Season 5 finale of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sunday, April 3 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+ followed by Part One of the Tell All.