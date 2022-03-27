90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days recap: Cold and Calculated

A lot of make-it-or-break-it moments happened for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples this week. Pic credit: TLC

Most of the couples reached a critical crossroads in their relationships during this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

With so much at stake for the couples, decisions were made about how to press forward or take steps to distance themselves from each other.

Situations spiraled during 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days this week

Gino and Jasmine moved Jasmine into an apartment in Panama City that Gino was going to pay for. When talking about his finances, Gino revealed he has $650,000 saved in stocks, but that he was saving it for retirement.

Gino talked to his uncle, who asked him if he spoke to Jasmine about the prenup that Gino planned on having with her. Gino expressed his hesitation in bringing it up with her.

Later on, Gino and Jasmine went out to dinner and Jasmine got upset because she found out through social media that Gino’s ex-wife still had his last name. Jasmine wanted Gino to contact her and tell her to change it. He agreed that he would and decided to table the prenup conversation.

Mike felt like he could reconcile with Ximena even though Ximena was adamant that they were broken up and she wanted him to stay somewhere else. Mike insisted on staying in the house because he paid the rent there.

After a drawn-out verbal argument, Ximena’s sister got Mike to agree to go to a hotel, but said he could come back the next day to say goodbye.

During their confrontation, Mike brought up Ximena’s past adult webcam job. In a private interview, Ximena confirmed that she used to work on one and that that’s where she met Mike.

Kim and Usman spent their last few moments together in Tanzania before Usman took Kim to the airport. Once there, Kim got upset that Usman would not kiss her on the lips in public.

Unexpected admissions took place on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Mahogany agreed to meet Ben in San Bartolo where they ended up sharing several kisses before Mahogany agreed to start over and go with him to Lima the next day.

They had an uneventful car ride to Lima, but when Ben questioned some things about Mohagany that tested his trust in her, she left him in the park they were talking at and got back in the car to leave.

Memphis and Hamza had their wedding ceremony and then went on their honeymoon.

On the last day of the honeymoon, Memphis told Hamza that she was pregnant and three weeks along.

