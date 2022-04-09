90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Kim denies claim that she messaged Sojaboy just to get on the show

Kim Menzies responded to a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer’s question about her intentions when she messaged Usman Umar. Pic credit: TLC

Since 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have seen Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar on the show with his ex-wife Lisa Hamme, they have been skeptical of why he is on their TV screens again.

Skepticism from Before the 90 Days critics also surrounds his Season 5 partner Kim Menzies, and she recently fielded a question about her intentions when she messaged Usman in the first place.

Kim slid into Usman’s DMs and their relationship grew from there. However, the validity of their relationship and whether their motives for getting together were to be on TV have been top points of contention.

In her response back to the critic who asked about the circumstances of her messaging Usman, Kim denied the accusation that it had anything to do with being on the show.

Kimberly Menzies denied the accusation that she messaged Usman to get on 90 Day Fiance

During an Instagram Q&A, Kim was asked by a Before the 90 Days viewer, “What do you say to people who think you messaged Usman to be on the show?”

To which Kim replied, “Good question! I think that’s crazy. I didn’t want to do the show at first when @officialsojaboy and I talked about it.”

She continued, “People can ask him. My life was very calm and private. Then I decided to do it. Like why not?”

Kim Menzies and Usman Umar are having drama at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Right after Kim went back to America and Usman was still in Tanzania, Usman decided to video call his ex-girlfriend Zara. During their conversation, he asked Zara if she missed him and hinted at the possibility that they could get back together in the future.

Kim was shown that clip for the first time at the Tell All while her son Jamal was on stage as well.

She was visibly angry and left the stage to collect herself after watching the scene. Kim will inevitably come back to the stage and Before the 90 Days Tell All viewers will get to witness the fallout of Usman’s actions with Zara.

