90 Day Fiance Tell All spoiler: Kim storms off stage in tears after finding out Usman called Zara

During Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, Kim Menzies stormed off set in tears when she discovered that Usman Umar contacted his ex.

This season on Before the 90 Days, viewers watched Nigerian musician Usman “Sojaboy” Umar release his single titled Zara, named after one of his exes.

Usman’s American love interest, Kim, was a supportive girlfriend, even being open to Usman having multiple wives, until she discovered that he reached out to Zara shortly after she left Tanzania and headed back home to the states.

Kim Menzies storms off set in tears after discovering Usman Umar called his ex Zara

Now, a preview clip from Sunday’s second half of the Tell All shows the emotional moment when Kim finds out about Usman’s video call to Zara.

The moment that Kim found out Usman contacted Zara, she got up from the set and walked outside, while Usman called for her, “Kimberly, calm down!”

As Kim made her way outside to get some fresh air and make sense of the situation, Usman continued to try and explain his side of the story.

“Zara and I, we don’t even talk. Period,” Usman told host Shaun Robinson and the rest of the Before the 90 Days cast.

Outside of the building where they were filming, cameras caught up with Kim who was still visibly upset as she wiped away tears.

In a sweet gesture, Kim’s son Jamal followed her outside to console her.

“I just feel like that hit me out of nowhere,” Kim divulged. “I don’t even know, like, what do I do now? Do I make it work now? I mean, we’re in a relationship … Usman’s always been honest with me and forthcoming about things, but I feel like with that, I didn’t know. I don’t… I don’t know what to say right now,” adding that she would “definitely” address the situation with Usman later.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers impressed with Kim’s son Jamal

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans who watched the preview clip couldn’t help but comment on how caring Jamal was during the whole ordeal.

“I feel bad for Jamal and I’ve been in his shoes,” wrote one viewer. “It infuriates you to see your mom who you love make an a** out of herself for the umpteenth time and even with that you want to comfort her when she is broken. Jamal has a good head on his shoulders so Kim did something right.”

Another viewer commented on Jamal’s thoughtful nature, writing, “Her son is so sweet. At least she had someone there to support her. I can only imagine how embarrassing it is to be blindsided with that kind of information on TV. I hope she realizes she deserves better now.”

When it comes to having a man, one 90 Day Fiance fan felt that Kim already has the only man she needs by her side: her son Jamal.

“She has the best man she could ever asked for, right by her side, Jamal,” they commented. “She did a great job.”

Part Two of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.