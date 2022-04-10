The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All continued with more outrageous moments. Pic credit: TLC

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All was just as explosive as Part 1, if not more.

There were many volatile moments between both the cast members and their significant others as some major revelations took place.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All had painful moments for the cast

After Kim’s son consoled her, she returned to the stage to confront Usman about why he spoke with his ex-girlfriend Zara the day she left Tanzania.

Usman said he could have any girl he wanted and cheat whenever he wanted, but he would not do that to Kim. Many of the cast made the point that his conversation with Zara was flirtatious and never should have happened.

Usman said he does not talk to Zara anymore. Kim said she would address the situation with Usman later in private.

Kim and Usman did not leave things on a good note between each other. Pic credit: TLC

Attention then turned to Ella and Johnny where Ella gave reasons for why she cheated and the cast laid into her bad behavior.

Ella said she had not cheated since, but host Shaun Robinson brought up an incident from Ella’s birthday. She invited a man from the internet to fly to Idaho and spend her birthday with her. While she said nothing sexual happened, Johnny didn’t know the man spent the night in her home.

The topic of the topless pictures Gino sent of Jasmine to his ex-sugar baby was brought up, and Jasmine said Gino sent his ex three different photos. Gino denied that claim and said that it was only one photo. Shaun asked Gino if that meant Jasmine didn’t have her story straight, and he agreed with that.

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca’s relationship was challenged at the Tell All

Ben revealed that he went down to Peru for a second time, and after Mahogany ghosted him several times, they finally got together and began a serious relationship. Ben said he wanted to marry Mahogany in a year.

On stage at the Tell All, Mahogany dodged a bunch of questions about her truthfulness before Ben’s friend Jessica was brought out. She also questioned Mahogany with little success.

Jasmine and Mahogany attacked Jessica for being dramatic and wanting attention, and Mahogany said Ben told her bad things about Jessica.

Jessica called Ben a liar, a narcissist, and delusional, and made it clear she did not want to continue a friendship with him.

Afterward, Shaun asked Mahogany if she was Ben’s girlfriend to which she said no, and that she needed Ben to prove more.

Brutal realizations were made by the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast

Memphis got a headache and stomachache and left the Tell All before any questions could be asked of her.

Hamza stayed and said he didn’t see the birth of his child, but arrived in America five weeks after the baby was born. At the end of the Tell All he said that he wanted to bring his mother to America.

Mike and Ximena stated that they were in a relationship, but Ximena still maintained that she was not in love with Mike. They revealed that they would be taking a trip to Cartagena together to determine if their relationship could work.

The Before the 90 Days cast told Mike his relationship with Ximena wasn’t good. Pic credit: TLC

Ximena was attacked by the cast onstage for using Mike before Mike’s friends John and Nelcy joined the stage.

Ximena would not address Nelcy as the friend said negative things about Ximena, prompting Mike to yell at her to stop talking.

Nelcy left the stage and Ximena came back and admitted that she had been taking money from Mike despite not being in love with him.

Even after that, Mike and Ximena solidified that they would give it another shot in Cartagena.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.