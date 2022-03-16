Mike Berk clarifies relationship with his friend John after calling him a 90 Day Fiance clout chaser

Mike Berk and his friend John solidified their friendship to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans after Mike’s past negative post resurfaced. Pic credit: TLC

After an Instagram call-out, it looks like Mike Merk and his friend John have moved past the drama and fixed their friendship.

Monsters & Critics previously reported on the feud ignited by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk against his best friend John and John’s girlfriend, Nelcy.

John filmed a video with Mike where they both clarified that the drama between them was from the past and that they are fine now.

Furthermore, Mike gave a reason to Before the 90 Days fans and John as to why he called him and Nelcy “clout chasers.”

Mike Berk and his friend John regale 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with their friendship

After Before the 90 Days started airing this season, Mike posted an angry and quickly deleted Instagram story where he called his friend John and his wife Nelcy, who both appeared on the show, “clout chasers.” Mike’s post recently got recirculated which prompted Mike and John to set the record straight.

John used an Instagram story video to clarify that Mike’s attack was old and that they are fine now.

In the video, John said, “We’re gonna ask Mikey a couple of questions right now. We’re gonna get down to the nitty-gritty.”

John then called on Mike who acknowledged him as he was washing his motorcycle. John pressed, “The people want to know, that post that was posted the other day.”

To which Mike asked, “About what?”

John responded, “About me and you. Are we still friends?”

Mike answered, “Yeah we’re still friends. That was old.”

John then asked Mike why he said that and then offered the suggestion that he, “was in his feelings.” Mike agreed.

In a description about why he thought Mike made the post, John said, “The Reddit people are getting to his tiny little brain. He’s getting manipulated like f******g Ximena was manipulating him.”

He continued and said, “Y’all think I’m using him.”

At that point, Mike chimed in and said, “No he’s not.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will watch more drama between Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar

There is still another episode left in this Before the 90 Days season, not to mention the drama that will go down at the Tell All.

In a preview clip for the upcoming episode, Before the 90 Days viewers saw that Mike will become overwhelmed by what Ximena says to him and will literally run away.

Whether Mike will be at the Tell All is questionable since his past offensive transphobic and racist posts came to light and the network has historically kept cast members in those situations off of the Tell Alls.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.