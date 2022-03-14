Ella Johnson is getting backlash from 90 Day Fiance viewers for cheating on Johnny

Ella Johnson’s justification for cheating on Johnny was blasted by 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers witnessed a heartbreaking conversation between Ella and her Chinese boyfriend, Johnny. Johnny told Ella he needed to wait to meet in person because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Ella admitted to Johnny that she cheated on him in return.

Now Ella faces backlash from 90 Day viewers for her justifications for cheating and reaction while telling Johnny about it.

Ella became slightly emotional after telling Johnny the news, which made him assure her that he forgave her and would do his best to be there for her better.

Once she hung up, Ella became more upset and explained her reasoning for cheating, prompting skepticism and speculation from 90 Day critics.

Ella Johnson’s reasons for cheating on Johnny are getting blasted by 90 Day Fiance viewers

A popular 90 Day fan page pieced together four still images of Ella talking about how she cheated on Johnny.

The pictures depict her saying, “And when you have been going back and forth like this,” and “we ended up having sex.”

The post also included Ella remarking, “I didn’t mean for that to happen, it just happened because I was so distraught and upset.”

The fan page added the caption, “Yes I always accidentally trip and fall onto a peni$ when I am distraught.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Other 90 Day viewers jumped into the post’s comments to share their opinions on Ella’s actions.

On critic jabbed, “This was intentional and she did it on purpose to make him jealous. It’s sick.”

Another person noted, “I don’t even believe her. I think she made that up. Trying to make him mad. He didn’t really care. That’s why she was crying lol,”

Pic credit: @fraudedmedia/Instagram

Ella Johnson has not been popular with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers

At the beginning of the Before the 90 Days season, viewers had a problem with Ella because they thought she unhealthily fetishized Asain culture, which creeped them out.

Ella tried to respond to haters by telling them to be kind because they only see a small snippet of her life, but her response didn’t appear to change viewers’ minds.

In any case, it appears as though Ella and Johnny might still be together because Ella recently shared a screencap of a video call with Johnny where she called him “my love.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.