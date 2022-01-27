Ella Johnson asks viewers to ‘be kind’ says they only see a snippet of her life

Ella asks fans of the show to “be kind” after facing recent backlash. Pic credit: TLC

Ella Johnson from 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days recently took to social media to ask fans of the show to “be kind.”

This message comes after Ella has been receiving a lot of backlash from fans of the show due to her unique relationship with Johnny and how she is portraying herself on the show.

90 Day Fiance’s Ella Johnson is obsessed with Asian culture

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ella claims to be “Asian obsessed” and stated that she loves the Asian culture and anime, and it really stems from her and Johnny fantasizing about living in reverse worlds.

Some fans believe that Ella and Johnny are lustful over one another rather than truly in love. Their entire relationship is based on cultural differences, and their only commonality is their love for anime.

Ella posted this image on Instagram with a caption that stated, “Be kind I know I put my life out there for you to see, but you only get to see about 20% of what’s really going on so please keep this in mind when you think me a monster.”

Ella states that fans do not get the full picture

Ella states that fans only see a snippet of what’s happening in her life. However, she has positioned herself in a certain light which may have led fans to react the way that they did.

Some fans have also been bashing Ella and her partner Johnny because of the length of Johnny’s intended stay in the United States.

Johnny had intended to come to the United States for three months to spend time with Ella in Idaho and help her to “work on her weight.”

Fans are in an uproar over how long Johnny planned to stay because they feel Johnny shouldn’t be leaving his son for such an extended time as he already does not get to see his son often.

Ella Johnson has supporters rooting for her

Some fans, however, have been cheering for Ella and Johnny.

Her supporters are showing Ella love. Pic credit: @ella90day

People commented on her post saying “rooting for you” while another supporter said, “girl, I love red-headed blue-eyed men, that don’t make me hate others. Don’t let folks that have nothing better to do than b trolls cause U any grief! U R amazing. U like what you like. I think ur a wonderful person!”

Ella is still waiting on Johnny to come to the United States as Johnny has made it clear that he is fearful of becoming ill while traveling abroad.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.