90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata reveals daughter’s name and the meaning behind it

Kalani Faagata is finally revealing her baby girl’s name.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the 90 Day Fiance star secretly welcomed her daughter in June 2024 with her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez.

Since then, Kalani has only shared several photos of her adorable little one but hasn’t provided any details about her daughter.

Kalani is ready to share more about her precious bundle of joy with the world.

Taking to Instagram, Kalani uploaded a carousel of photos of her beautiful baby girl.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The little one wore a pink headband and was swaddled in pink and white blankets for the shots, showing off several facial expressions.

In the caption, Kalani wrote, “Swipe for a name reveal 🌙🐝💕.”

The last photo featured Kalani’s daughter with a name board shaped like a moon, with Baby Girl’s name written in cursive: Masina Bee.

Kalani shares how to pronounce Masina’s name and the inspiration behind it

Kalani’s fans and followers gushed over Masina in the comments section, expressing how beautiful the baby girl is and how much they love her unique name.

In response to a fan who was curious about Masina’s pronunciation, Kalani wrote it out phonetically: “Mah-see-nah 💝”

Kalani shared how to pronounce Masina’s name. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

In her Instagram Story, Kalani explained where she and her boyfriend, Dallas, came up with Masina’s name.

Kalani shared a screenshot that read, “Masina is a girl’s name of Samoan origin meaning ‘moon.'”

“It’s a variant of Salamasina, the name of a Samoan queen,” she added.

Kalani explained the meaning and inspiration behind Masina’s name. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Below the explanation, Kalani added that “Bee” is her sister Kolini’s nickname and is her mom, Lisa’s “favorite creature.”

Kalani shocked 90 Day Fiance fans with Masina’s birth announcement

Kalani’s pregnancy and Masina’s birth came as a shock to the 90 Day Fiance universe.

Kalani admitted that she kept her pregnancy under wraps to keep little Masina “safe from stress” in the womb.

And, as Monsters and Critics also reported, Kalani revealed that not only did she keep Masina’s birth a secret, but she kept her pregnancy under wraps while filming.

Kalani made a cameo during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All, and unbeknownst to her cast mates and TLC viewers, she was with child during taping.

The only other person who knew was Dallas, whom she told she was pregnant while in their hotel room in NYC while in town for the Tell All.

Admittedly, keeping her pregnancy a secret was no easy task.

As Kalani explained last month in her Instagram Stories, “Filming that while newly pregnant was hard because I was super nauseous and trying to hide it.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.