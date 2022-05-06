90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda names major difference in photos of herself taken 9 years apart

Jasmine Pineda showed fans what she looked like nine years ago compared to now. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda gave fans a comparison of what she used to look like nine years ago versus how she looks now.

The 35-year-old Panamanian native has had cosmetic procedures in recent years that 90 Day viewers have been aware of.

Work that Jasmine has had done includes breast enlargement, eyebrow threading, bigger lips, braces, and skin treatments.

In any case, the difference between the way Jasmine looked nine years ago to now does not appear to look totally dissimilar.

What Jasmine did point out as the major difference between the two photos was her happiness level.

Jasmine Pineda showed 90 Day Fiance two photos taken 9 years apart

Jasmine used her Instagram story to unpromptedly share comparison photos of herself from nine years ago to now.

The two images both showed Jasmine with makeup on and possibly a filter as well.

The photos were taken from different angles but Jasmine described the photo on the left as her at age 26 and the photo on the right as her current age of 35.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The mother of two wrote over the 26-year-old picture, “Young but unhappy.”

She then wrote over the 35-year-old picture, “Older but happy (happy face emoji).”

Jasmine shared a side-by-side comparison photo from nine years apart. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda posts a lot on social media

Jasmine has two separate personal Instagram accounts as well as one for her fitness. She has been known to be one of the 90 Day stars who posts the most on Instagram.

At any given time, Jasmine usually has 10-30 active Instagram stories and tends to share posts to her page every day as well. Her 90 Day partner Gino also posts quite a bit, but in comparison to Jasmine, it does not seem like a lot.

Whether it be selfies, Q&As with fans, promotional ads, or words of encouragement, Jasmine is very active on social media.

New 90 Day Fiance couple Jibri and Miona Bell are giving Jasmine a run for her money with how much they post. Having only been featured in two episodes so far, 90 Day viewers have labeled Jibri and Miona as “instant clout chasers.”

Other 90 Day cast members that post a ton on Instagram include Darcey and Stacey Silva, Chantel Everett, Molly Hopkins, Varya Malina, and Tom Brooks to name a few.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.