90 Day Fiance fans want to see Chuck Potthast on 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth Potthast’s dad Chuck Potthast has been a staple of the franchise almost as much as his daughter and Andrei Castravet, and fans want to see even more of him.

On social media, 90 Day fans are calling for Chuck to be cast on a future season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The idea has been floated by Chuck before and he seemed game in his response.

While many viewers were keen to see Chuck on The Single Life, there was also a narrative that Chuck’s children would meddle in his relationship to a detrimental point.

Chuck was married to Elizabeth’s mom for 20 years and fathered seven children before they ultimately divorced and Chuck has been single ever since.

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram shared several screengrabs from Chuck’s recent segment on 90 Day Diaries and voiced their vote for Chuck to appear on The Single Life.

At the top of the image they wrote, “TLC I would please like to see Chuck on The Single Life.”

In the caption of the post, they added, “I love him.”

Other 90 Day viewers jumped into the comments to share their opinions on the assertion that Chuck should be on The Single Life spinoff.

A top comment read, “Chuck will let a woman take advantage of him just like he lets his kids.”

Some else made the point, “Chuck needs some self lovin before he ventures into other kinds of lovin.”

Another popular take read, “He seems really sweet. I hope he finds someone.”

There was a person with the notion, “The kids would never allow him any peace to have a relationship with someone.”

A Potthast family critic jabbed, “No. Please stop with this family already.”

A different concerned 90 Day fan wrote, “I pity the last who tries to settle into that family.”

Chuck Potthast has one thing that he revealed has held him back from dating

When Chuck was on 90 Day Diaries he opened up about his battle with bladder cancer and shared the fact that he beat it and is now cancer-free.

Chuck did also reveal that to get rid of the cancer, they had to remove his bladder which means that he has to use an ostomy bag for the rest of his life.

Having to carry around the ostomy bag is something that Chuck said has made him self-conscious and has caused him to be hesitant about finding love.

After opening up about his cancer and what he has to live with now, Chuck received overwhelming support from the 90 Day community and thanked fans for their encouragement.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.