90 Day Fiance: Chuck Potthast didn’t want to share cancer battle on TV but is happy for the ‘love and support’

TLC star Chuck Potthast has been getting an overwhelming amount of support since revealing his cancer diagnosis on 90 Day Diaries. However, admittedly Chuck did not plan to share this information about his health on TV.

Chuck has been a staple on the network since his daughter Elizabeth Potthast first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance years ago with her now-husband Andrei Castravet.

Since then, the family has appeared on several of the TLC spinoffs with Chuck front and center in many of the family-centered scenes. So when he revealed recently that he has been battling cancer for quite some time, viewers were shocked and they have been showering him with love and support.

Chuck Potthast did not plan to share his cancer battle with 90 Day viewers

After the recent episode of 90 Day Diaries aired on the network, Chuck took to social media and responded to the encouraging comments that he has been receiving.

However, before thanking viewers for their support, he admitted that the cancer revelation was not in his plans.

Chuck shared an Instagram video and explained how he mistakenly opened up about his cancer battle during a visit with a relationship coach.

While lounging by his pool, Chuck revealed that this all started after his daughter Jen encouraged him to see a relationship coach to help him get back into the dating world.

“I never went there with the intention of opening up and sharing about my cancer,” said Chuck. “Somehow or another she made me feel really comfortable and I opened up and I shared like very intimate details about my battle with cancer.”

The TLC star said after he left the relationship coach, he thought to himself, “What the…did I just do? this possibly could be on national TV. What the heck?”

However, it seems to have turned out better than he expected after all.

Chuck Potthast thanks viewers for overwhelming love and support

Chuck admitted that while he was leery about sharing his cancer battle on 90 Day Diaries, the feedback has been nothing but positive.

In the video, which he posted over the weekend, Chuck expressed his gratitude to the viewers for their kind words since the episode aired.

“Since it’s aired all I’ve received from everyone is love and support,” said Chuck. “I can’t tell you, it’s been overwhelming, the encouragement and the love and support that I received from everybody that viewed the show.”

“I just wanted to do this post to say ‘thanks. I really appreciate it, it meant everything to me,'” he added.

