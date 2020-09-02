90 Day Fiance Tell All Tea: Angela Deem accused of flirting with Chuck Potthast

We just got some juicy gossip about Angela Deem and the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, and it really has us giving her the side-eye.

Apparently, she was caught flirting with Chuck Potthast- the father of cast member Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast.

Shocking right?

If it’s one thing we know about the 90 Day Fiance alum, it’s that she’s very jealous.

We’ve seen the tumultuous relationship between her and her fiance, Michael llesanmi play out this season.

And several times we’ve seen her fly off the handle during Michael’s innocent interactions with other women.

Matter of fact, during the latest episode, the hot-tempered American flew into a jealous rage during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

The incident took place in Nigeria where the couple is preparing to wed.

Two days before the event they visited a strip club to celebrate their upcoming nuptials.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worst when Angela accused Michael of looking at a stripper.

She stormed out of the club and threatened to call off their wedding.

Yet now we’re hearing that she was flirting with another man, say it isn’t so!

Was Angela Deem flirting with Chuck Potthast?

During an episode of The Fraudcast podcast, the three hosts dished some tea about the reality TV alum.

They have been spilling the tea on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, which was reportedly taped two weeks ago.

And they shared an eye-popping rumor about what allegedly went down during the Tell All, between Angela and Chuck Potthast.

“The rumor is that Angela was hitting on Chuck,” shared one of the hosts.

“Like physically hitting?” asked another host, “Cause I know she’s known for that too during Tell Alls.”

“No, no, no, no flirting,” responded the host who shared the news. “Let me rephrase, she was flirting with Chuck.”

Where was Michael during all this?

As the three podcasters discussed whether or not they believed that the 54-year-old actually flirted with Libby’s dad, one of them made a very good point.

“If Michael was flirting with Chuck I don’t think Angela would put up with that for a second,” noted Agent C.

He also had a hilarious scenario of what would happen if Angela saw another woman flirting with her fiance.

“If somebody was flirting with Michael, like a female was flirting with Michael. Angela would be the first human being to successfully travel through cyberspace, jump out of their screen and beat the sh*t out of them.”

They also revealed that Michael was not there during the Tell All when the alleged incident happened.

Do you believe that Angela was actually flirting with Chuck?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.