Mother Debbie accuses Chuck Potthast of being too involved in his kids’ lives

We just learned some interesting news about Colt Johnson’s mother, Debbie that has us scratching our heads.

It’s obvious that Debbie has not been watching her behavior on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and we’re not just talking about her actions this season.

Ever since we met Debbie, viewers immediately criticized her extremely close relationship with her son.

Not only do the mother-son duo live together in their Las Vegas home, but Debbie also has a lot of involvement in Colt’s relationships.

We saw her meddle in the already rocky marriage between him and Larissa Lima, and the couple eventually got divorced.

Debbie gets bashed for meddling in Colt’s life

Now, the 35-year-old has moved on to another relationship, but Debbie is still front and center with her meddling ways.

Everyone has noticed how Debbie invited herself on her son’s trip to Brazil to visit Jess.

And when they arrived in the country she did everything she could to cause trouble between the new couple.

It seems everyone on the planet agrees that Debbie needs to stay out of Colt’s personal life.

Well, everyone except for Debbie.

Furthermore, in an obvious case of the pot talking to the kettle, she had the nerve to accuse someone else of meddling!

Debbie accuses Chuck of being too involved

We just learned some piping hot tea from The Fraudcast podcast about Savage Debbie.

Apparently she had a lot to say to another TLC parent, Chuck Potthast– the father of cast member Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast.

The incident apparently took place during the recently taped 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

According to the podcast hosts, the Tell All was taped about two weeks ago and they’ve seen some clips.

They shared that during one segment, Debbie had it out with Chuck.

“So mother Debbie, as in Colt’s mom went after Chuck. Get this you guys, for being… too involved in his children’s lives,” shared one of the hosts.

“Can you believe that sh*t?”

The others chimed, but they didn’t delve much deeper into this altercation, so I guess we’ll have to wait for the Tell All to see how this plays out.

To be fair, both Debbie and Chuck are indeed too involved in their children’s lives.

Debbie has been getting this criticism for years, but it’s obvious that she has no intention of changing.

As for Chuck, the way he pried into Andrei’s past on the most recent episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever proves that Debbie may have a point.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.