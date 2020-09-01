90 Day Fiance: Kalani talks divorce after latest blow up with Asuelu

Kalani Faagta has had enough of husband Asuelu Pulaa’s childish ways. During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, she said she doesn’t want to be married anymore.

After a nightmare trip to Washington to visit Asuelu’s mother Lesina and sister Tammy, Kalani admitted that she’s just not in it anymore. “I’m tired, and I’m emotionally exhausted. And I need to sleep. And I just need to go home and figure things out. So, I dunno, I just wanna be done.”

When the producer asked for clarification on what Kalani was done with, she simply responded, “I don’t wanna be married anymore.”

Kalani and Asuelu visited Washington in order for him to spend quality time with his family after a previous trip to Samoa had been cancelled.

Asuelu was homesick but Kalani wasn’t willing to put the health of their sons at risk

A homesick Asuelu was furious when Kalani refused to fly to Samoa with their two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, when she found out that there was a measles outbreak in the country.

While on their way to celebrate their son’s birthday with Kalani’s family in California, Asuelu threw a temper tantrum in the car telling both Kalani and her mom just how lazy American women were and insisting that Kalani’s job as a mother was “easy”.

“So who’s been up every single night with both of our sick kids and I’m sick too?” she snapped.

Asuelu then proceeded to throw some harsh insults towards Kalani, going so far as to tell her that the sound of her voice was “so f*****g annoying, too.”

The pair managed to patch things up after Kalani’s dad took Asuelu for a walk to explain that his behavior was unacceptable and he should apologize to his wife and Kalani, which he did.

Shortly after their reconciliation, Asuelu and Kalani agreed to go to Washington so he could visit his mother and sister. During a Facetime with the women, they made their expectations clear, demanding that Asuelu bring $1000 for them.

Kalani refused to give into the demands of Asuelu’s family

The tension between Kalani and Asuelu’s family came to a head during a meeting when Kalani refused to be intimidated by the women and their demands for money.

Tammy accused Kalani of taking Asuelu from his family by getting pregnant on purpose in order to get him to the US, which Kalani denied.

After Lesina admitted, “I don’t care about the kids” and Tammy suggested that the couple should separate or divorce, Kalani had heard enough and walked away while Tammy angrily tried to fight her.

After hearing about the fight, and convinced that Kalani was misunderstanding them, Asuelu decided to leave his wife and kids in favor of staying with his family for the night.

Apologies aren’t enough

Asuelu came back to the hotel the next morning, with balloons and flowers in tow, and was greeted by a closed off Kalani who suggested that they needed therapy.

“I don’t know how I feel about going to a therapist,” Asuelu said during an interview. “I think it’s very important to Kalani and I don’t want to fight about it anymore.”

Although he’s agreed to seek therapy in an attempt to save their marriage, Kalani is bracing herself for life without Asuelu.

“I love him. But I have to start loving myself and loving my boys more.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7C on TLC.