90 Day Fiance fans applaud Kalani’s dad after Asuelu’s latest tantrum

Asuelu Pulaa is proving with each new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After that viewers have every right to give him a hard time.

The dad-of-two has been showing his true colors by constantly disrespecting his wife, Kalani.

The two got into a heated argument last week when Asuelu said her job as a mom was easy.

He further disrespected his wife by calling her a lying b*tch during their altercation.

This week’s episode showed the aftermath of what occurred since the fight, and we got further proof that Asuelu has the maturity level of a 5-year-old.

Kalani’s dad ignores Asuelu’s tantrum

When viewers saw the way Asuelu spoke to his wife and mother-in-law, they knew that there would be hell to pay when Kalani’s dad Low caught wind of it.

The no-nonsense head of the family is not one to bite his tongue.

He has had several stern conversations with Asuelu in the past, and at one point he even threatened to send him back to his home country, Samoa.

This time around however Low showed a lot of restrain when he was informed of Asuelu’s recent antics.

The family arrived in California to celebrate the birthday of the couple’s 2-year-old son Oliver, but Asuelu threw a full-blown tantrum.

The 24-year-old locked himself in his room playing video games and refused to come out.

Furthermore, during the birthday celebration, Asuelu was nowhere to be found either.

Kalani’s father had to eventually convince him to put his argument with Kalani aside and go outside to join the festivities.

Low was certainly pissed off by Asuelu’s behavior, but after promising his wife that he would not ruin Oliver’s party, he decided to take the high road.

Twitter reacts to Asuelu’s childish behavior

As usual, viewers had a lot to say about Asuelu’s childish behavior and they voiced their opinions on Twitter.

As you can imagine, the 90 Day Fiance alum didn’t have a lot of fans on his side.

Many Twitter users shared that they wanted Kalani’s dad to give Asuelu a proper whooping for his immature behavior.

tryna understand how #Kehlani has a dad that’s willing to put hands on a man for not coming to his kid’s party, but ends up with #Asuelu as a husband. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/ZeR2rQMksG — brownies (@justgoodm) July 13, 2020

I will pay money to see Kalani’s dad whoop Asuelu’s ass. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/SgGeWHXjdQ — Vegas Girl Blog (@vegasgirlblog) July 13, 2020

This time around, however, Kalani’s dad exercised restrain so that his grandson’s party would not be ruined.

Asuelu might have avoided the wrath of Low for now, but now that the party is over, let’s see if Low will put the Samoan native in his place!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.