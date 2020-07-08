90 Day Fiance update: Are Kalani and Asuelu still together?

Asuelu and Kalani’s relationship took a turn for the worse on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and fans are turning against the Samoan native.

The last episode did not sit well with viewers, and they’ve brigaded against Asuelu and his immature behavior.

In the episode, the dad of two was hell-bent on visiting his home country with his two young kids –despite the fact that Samoa was battling a measles outbreak at the time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Asuelu was upset that the trip to his home country was canceled and aimed the brunt of his anger at Kalani.

During a car ride with his wife, kids, and mother-in-law, the 24-year-old not only insulted his wife, but also women in general in a sexist rant.

To add insult to injury, he called Kalani a “lying bitch” during their argument.

Viewers were livid and many took to social media to urge Kalani to leave her husband.

But since the show was filmed months ago, fans are wondering if she already has.

Are Kalani and Asuelu still together?

Despite their disagreements, the 90 Day Fiance alums are still together. Kalani and Asuelu have been sharing videos and pics of their time together during quarantine.

They also have a YouTube page where they answer fan questions and share updates about their lives.

A few days ago, Asuelu posted a birthday tribute to Tik Tok for Kalani, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on July 2.

He shared the video to Instagram along with a message saying, “My wife’s birthday 🎂Cheers for 32nd years my love @kalanifaagata and many more to come.”

The couple has remained mum about the incident

Asuelu has been getting quite a bit of backlash for the treatment of this wife over the past few weeks.

However, the couple has not commented on the nasty fight that just played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

According to his social media accounts, Asuelu appears to be on good terms with Kalani’s family, so they may have made up since the episode was filmed.

Kalani’s sister Kolini appeared in many of the couple’s recent posts, leading fans to believe that she spent her quarantine with the couple. Despite their once rocky relationship, Asuelu’s Tik Tok account shows him dancing and having fun with his sister-in-law.

Viewers of the TLC show might not be team Asuelu right now, but it seems that things have blown over and husband and wife are doing just fine.

As for what transpired after the car ride, we’ll have to see how it all plays out in upcoming episodes of the show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.