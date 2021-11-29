90 Day Fiance cast members with the most intrusive families

Many 90 Day cast members have families that have stepped past their boundaries and intruded on their relationships. Pic credit: TLC

Viewers who watch 90 Day Fiance or any of the spinoffs in the franchise have come to expect some of the cast members’ families will also be really involved on the show.

Whether it be parents that have domineering natures, siblings that have each other’s backs, or financial ties within family relationships, there is plenty of room for 90 Day families to make themselves known on the show.

Some of the people on this list are even in relationships with each other and both their families are very involved or like to stir the pot.

The people on this list have families that tend to go beyond set boundaries and cross lines.

There are many opinionated 90 Day families and oftentimes, the relationship drama between the couple is egged on or triggered by each other’s families.

These 13 cast members that have intrusive families have either been influenced, steered, accosted, or quarreled with those closest to them, and 90 Day viewers have gone for the ride.

1. Ariela Weinberg

Ariela’s mom and sister loved to push their values and opinions on Ari. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela’s parents have been involved in Ariela’s life since viewers met her on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and even went so far as to pay for Ariela and Biniyam’s lifestyle in Ethiopia while they didn’t work and had a nanny helping to raise their son.

Ariela’s mom and sister’s harsh opinions also came into play during Season 3 when Ariela was back in the US for her son’s hernia surgery without Biniyam. They pushed Ari to give up her life in Ethiopia and move back to the US while asserting their ethnocentric beliefs on her.

2. Brandon Gibbs

Brandon’s parents have a hard time stepping back and out of his life with Julia. Pic credit: TLC

Brandon was coddled by his parents his whole life living on a farm with them in Virginia, and that carried over into his relationship with Julia. When she arrived, Brandon’s mom took it upon herself to make an appointment to get her on birth control and then had a bowl of condoms waiting for her in her room when she arrived.

Brandon’s parent’s fear of losing time and closeness with their son has caused Julia to try and get Brandon to polarize from them but she was largely unsuccessful and Brandon remains very attached to them.

3. Asuelu Pulaa

Asuelu’s mom and sister’s determination to get money out of Asuelu has caused major problems. Pic credit: TLC

Asuelu’s family, specifically his mom and sister, made it clear to him that he is only valuable when he is sending his mom money. That case and point has played out several times throughout 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? and it has oftentimes gotten ugly.

Asuelu’s family has cast negative opinions on Kalani for her prioritization of their own family before Asuelu helps anyone else out financially.

4. Colt Johnson

Debbie is very involved in Colt’s life and relationships. Pic credit: TLC

Debbie is as much of a 90 Day cast member as Colt now that she is featured on 90 Day: The Single Life. Colt’s uniquely close bond with his mother has been at the center of every relationship he has had on the show.

Debbie has been insistent on sharing her opinions and stirs the pot when she doesn’t like who Colt is with or what’s going on and viewers have come to know her for that.

5. Elizabeth Potthast

Andrei’s bad or good relationships with Elizabeth’s family members is at the center of most of their storylines. Pic credit: TLC

The Potthast family has come to be an intricate part of anything that Elizabeth and Andrei are involved with on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs because they have deep ties to her family.

Elizabeth’s dad Chuck was helping them out financially for a long time before he went on to hire Andrei and do business with him.

Andrei caused a rift in the Potthast family that has played out throughout the seasons because he doesn’t get along with Elizabeth’s siblings and everyone feels disrespected.

6. Darcey Silva

Darcey’s sister Stacey made her presence known so much on Before the 90 Days that the Silva twins got their own spinoff. Pic credit: TLC

While Darcey’s daughters and father are able to keep most of their opinions on Darcey and her life and decisions to themselves or reigned in, Darcey’s twin Stacey always gives her unabashed opinion.

Stacey has been there to be Darcey’s hype-woman, critic, party partner, vacation buddy, and plastic surgery mirror.

Darcey relies heavily on Stacey and the pair got their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey because viewers were so interested in their lives and dynamic.

7. Evelin Villegas

Evelin cares very much about her two sisters and their opinions so they have been a part of her life on The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin’s sisters Lipsy and Lesly have had it out for Corey because of all the negative things Evelin has dished about Corey to them. With that in mind, they sabotaged him with penis soup and have been generally hard for Corey to please.

Evelin puts a lot of weight in her sisters’ judgments and wants to have their support in her choices so they were featured a lot during Season 3 of The Other Way when Evelin was debating staying with Corey.

8. Chantel Everett

Chantel’s family tends to always be present and critical in her life with Pedro. Pic credit: TLC

Chantel’s family is very judgmental but also uniquely close. They have been interesting enough to get their own spinoff, The Family Chantel, which has been filled with crazy family drama.

In Chantel’s family’s pursuit to stay close and strive for the best in life, and with their choice of partners, they have had very critical moments of not approving of one another.

Chantel’s mom Karen specifically loves to throw her opinion around and has a low tolerance for foolery.

9. Kenny Niedermeier

Kenny’s children fight for what they think is right for their dynamic with their dad. Pic credit: TLC

Kenny has four children which The Other Way viewers have all met because he is so close to them. He runs any major decisions by them regardless of whether he will like their responses.

With that in mind, his family asserted their belief that Kenny and Armando should not have a kid together and their viewpoint weighed heavy on Kenny.

10. Biniyam Shibre

Biniyam’s sisters have consistently tried to intervene and blast their feelings on Ari. Pic credit: TLC

Biniyam’s two sisters love to meddle in his relationship with Ari. They come from a place of love and fear because they watched Biniyam go through a divorce from another American woman and have his child taken by her.

They often thrust their judgment onto Ari and cause tension with her because of it.

11. Jovi Dufren

Jovi’s mom always means well when she inserts herself into Jovi and Yara’s lives. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi’s mom Gwen has been a major part of his life with Yara on 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? She loves the role of grandmother and mother-in-law and always steps in when she’s needed.

Oftentimes Yara does not like or want Gwen’s opinions, but Gwen will give them anyways when she thinks something isn’t right.

Gwen has gone so far as to take care of Yara on several occasions but has been met with hostility from her.

12. Kalani Faagata

Kalani’s dad and sisters always have her back against hardships in her marriage. Pic credit: TLC

Kalani’s dad Low and sister Kohlini are very assertive and forward people who make it known when they think something funny is going on between Kalani and Asuelu.

Kohlini has gotten in the faces of Asuelu’s family on several occasions and is always there to have Kalani’s back.

Low has a much more calm demeanor and steps into Asuelu and Kalani’s marriage when he doesn’t like what he sees or thinks his daughter is in trouble.

13. Pedro Jimeno

Pedro’s mom and sisters are a huge part of what drives Pedro even though they frequently have problems with Chantel and her family. Pic credit: TLC

Pedro’s mom Lidia and sister Nicole are very crass and hypercritical of Chantel, her family, and each other. They are a large part of the drama on The Family Chantel and are very forward with their judgments.

Pedro also financially supports both of them in part and they rely on his remittances to sustain their lifestyle.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.