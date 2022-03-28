Elizabeth Potthast’s dad Chuck reveals his thoughts on being on 90 Day: The Single Life

Chuck Potthast reacted to the idea of being on 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance bachelor and Elizabeth Potthast’s father, Chuck Potthast, has surprised 90 Day fans by revealing his feelings towards potentially being cast on 90 Day: The Single Life.

The father of four has not been in a relationship that viewers know of since they were introduced to him in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance.

His ex-wife Pam has been a part of the show sporadically but not in any romantic sense with Chuck.

The idea of Chuck being on the hit spinoff that follows hopeful singles from the 90 Day franchise was brought to his attention by 90 Day alum and Colt Johnson’s wife, Vanessa Guerra.

Vanessa dropped her suggestion on a recent post of Chuck’s, and he had a positive reception to it.

Chuck Potthast talked about potentially being on 90 Day: The Single Life

On a recent post of Chuck’s showing off his Grand Canyon vacation with Elizabeth, Andrei, and his granddaughter, Chuck received a comment from Vanessa Guerra.

She wrote, “We want you on single life (happy face emojis).”

To which Chuck responded, “Sign me up sounds like fun… lol.”

Chuck has always been at the center of his children’s drama, but it seems like Chuck isn’t opposed to creating some reality TV entertainment himself.

If Chuck were to appear on The Single Life, he would be one of the oldest cast members dipping their toe in the dating pool. Colt Johnson’s 69-year-old mom Debbie Johnson appeared on Season 2 of the show.

Chuck Potthast’s family did not get along on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet, has always been at the center of all the Potthast family drama.

The Potthast kids were salty that Chuck helped Andrei and Elizabeth out so much financially and went on to give Andrei a job in the family house flipping business.

Elizabeth’s sisters Jenn and Becky felt like they were being pushed out by their dad, who they felt favored Andrei unfairly.

Chuck’s son Charlie had the biggest problem with Andrei, and they faced off several times throughout the different seasons of Happily Ever After?.

Chuck continuously expressed his hope that his family would be able to get along, but as of the end of Season 6 of Happily Ever After? and the physical altercation between Andrei and Charlie, that was not going to happen.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.