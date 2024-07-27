90 Day Fiance fans and cast roast Big Ed Brown for throwing shade at a child: ‘Revolting human being’

Big Ed Brown made a remark aimed at his ex, Liz Woods’ daughter, and it’s not sitting well with 90 Day Fiance fans or his castmates.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember the taco pasta fiasco that ultimately led to Ed and Liz’s breakup during Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

As Liz explained during a solo confessional, she and Ed argued in front of his family.

“Ed made dinner, taco pasta, but Ryleigh’s dish was just way too spicy for her,” Liz explained of her 11-year-old’s meal.

“And Ed pretty much told her, ‘Stop being a baby,'” Liz continued.

Liz called Ed out for his remarks, and he “attacked her back,” as she put it, calling her “crazy” in front of his family members.

The fight ended with Ed leaving the next morning without telling Liz about it.

Big Ed takes a shot at his ex, Liz Woods’ daughter Ryleigh

It’s water under the bridge now that Liz and Ed have split, but Big Ed can’t seem to drop the topic of taco pasta, as evidenced by a recent Reel shared by 90 Day Fiance on Instagram.

In the video, Big Ed shared his infamous taco pasta recipe. And it wasn’t just Ed’s cooking skills that rubbed 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way — it was also his intro in the video, which was clearly aimed at Ryleigh.

“Hey, everybody, Big Ed here,” he began. “I’m here today to make my infamous taco pasta. One warning: be careful who you’re gonna make it for.”

90 Day Fiance fans and Big Ed’s castmates put him on blast for criticizing a child

In the comments section, 90 Day Fiance fans and cast members sounded off, taking aim at the reality TV star.

Ed’s ex, Liz, quickly called him out, writing, “Roasting a child to make yourself feel tall and better once again 👏 I just can’t 😂.”

Liz shades Ed. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Some of Ed’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates also put him on blast, including Kelly Brown, Statler Riley, and Tyray Mollett.

Kelly commented, “Did he just throw shade at a child? Why does this network keep promoting this mucus? The more controversial you are, the more they promote. No morals.”

Statler and Tyray opted to criticize Ed’s cooking skills in their comments.

“Things I would rather eat than anything Big Ed makes: S**t. Literaly s**t,” wrote Statler.

90 Day Fiance alums weigh in. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Tyray chimed, “I would break up with him too if he served me this 💩.”

90 Day Fiance viewers flocked to the comments to beg TLC to stop giving Ed press and airtime, calling the video “content nobody asked for.”

Critics of Big Ed Brown share their thoughts. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“He needs to go. He’s a revolting human being,” added @ss_cg_wanderlust.

90 Day Fiance viewers are fed up with Big Ed’s shenanigans

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise have seen and heard enough from Big Ed.

So has his ex, Liz. Before their last split — their 15th and final split — Liz petitioned to have Ed fired from the franchise.

The petition listed the reasons to have Big Ed dropped from the network, including accusations of sexual assault and “predatory sex tourism” and calling him “degrading and misogynistic.”

To this day, the petition stands on www.Change.org, having received 47,412 of the goal of 50,000 signatures.

Part 1 of the five-part 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All airs on Sunday, July 28, at 8/7c on TLC.