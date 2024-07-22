Big Ed Brown issues warning to Liz Woods’ new boyfriend: ‘Buddy, you better deal with the issues’

Big Ed Brown is in for a big surprise next week.

During Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, Big Ed’s ex, Liz Woods, will be joined by her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga.

In a preview clip of the Sunday, July 28 episode, viewers learned that Big Ed and Jayson will meet for the first time.

Following Ed and Liz’s tumultuous breakup –- which culminated with Big Ed calling off their wedding without telling Liz –- Ed stayed in Arkansas, and Liz moved back to California.

It didn’t take long for Liz to find happiness after breaking it off with Ed.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Liz met Jayson at a marathon just a few months after her and Ed’s breakup.

The two hit it off instantly, and as she shared, they were “inseparable.”

90 Day Fiance viewers and Big Ed Brown will meet Liz Woods’ boyfriend for the first time

Amid months of mystery surrounding Liz and Jayson’s mostly private relationship, 90 Day Fiance fans have been dying to meet Jayson – and next week, their wishes will come true.

Sunday night’s episode of Happily Ever After? showed us a preview of Part 1 of the highly anticipated Tell All, promising plenty of drama.

As host Shaun Robinson teased, “Liz has kept her new relationship under wraps so far, but we invited [Jayson here] today.”

As Jayson made his way on stage to join Liz and her castmates, he was greeted warmly with cheers and applause.

Ed, however, was unsurprisingly caught off guard and grimaced when he saw Jayson walk out.

Ed shares some advice with Jayson

After Liz and Jayson shared a kiss, they sat across the way from Big Ed, and that’s when the controversial reality TV star issued a warning to his ex’s new boyfriend.

“Buddy, you better deal with the issues, or you’ll be sitting here just like I am,” Ed told Jayson.

Liz recently opened up about her relationship with Jayson and teased that Jayson and Ed would come face-to-face on the Tell All stage.

“Let’s just say my boyfriend has traveled with me to be by my side while I go through the experience of being at the Tell All,” Liz recently told TV Insider.

Jayson encouraged Liz to get answers from Big Ed at the Tell All

Liz also shared that Jayon supported her in getting answers from Ed during the Tell All.

“Going into this Tell All, he was the one that was like, ‘Make sure you get all the closure you need. Make sure you get your questions answered. After this chapter is closed, there’s no looking back,'” Liz shared.

“I just feel like that is such a respectful move for him coming into my life and my world that just shows a lot of love,” she continued. “He’s never held it against me. He wasn’t worried about me seeing Ed.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All airs on Sunday, July 28, at 8/7c on TLC.