90 Day Fiance: Emily opens up about breastfeeding on TV, reveals if she’s still nursing Koban

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly opened up to her fans about her breastfeeding journey with her son Koban.

Emily is a staunch supporter of mothers breastfeeding their children and 90 Day Fiance viewers have witnessed her strong views this season on the show.

However, she’s been met with resistance both from her baby daddy Kobe Blaise, as well as some 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Emily Bieberly reveals whether she’s still breastfeeding son Koban

Being the open book that she is, Emily took to her Instagram Stories recently to answer questions in a Q&A she titled “Answering all things breastfeeding 💞”

One of the first of Emily’s followers to ask a question was curious whether she’s still nursing her and Kobe’s nearly 3-year-old son Koban.

“Not anymore,” Emily disclosed. “We stopped when he was ready.”

Nursing hasn’t been all rainbows and unicorns for Emily, however. She revealed that her breastfeeding journey was rough to begin with.

Emily shares Koban’s nursing-related surgery with 90 Day Fiance fans

“Koban had a tongue and lip tie,” Emily shared, “Which made nursing SO painful I cried every time he latched. We got it released and that made all the difference.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a tongue tie (ankyloglossia) “is a condition present at birth that restricts the tongue’s range of motion. With tongue-tie, an unusually short, thick or tight band of tissue (lingual frenulum) tethers the bottom of the tongue’s tip to the floor of the mouth, so it may interfere with breast-feeding.”

Treating tongue ties is a controversial procedure, as doctors and lactation consultants don’t agree on whether to correct the issue.

As viewers have seen this season on 90 Day Fiance, Emily isn’t shy about nursing in public or in front of her family members. When one of her fans commended her confidence, Emily explained, “I’ve always been [an] open person. So I have no problem pulling my boob out to feed my child. Even on national television 💛.”

She added, “Nursing in public isn’t for everyone and that’s okay 😘 you just gotta do whatever is best for you and your baby 💞.”

90 Day Fiance viewers also learned that Emily has no issue with breastfeeding Koban for as long as he wants, although Kobe disagrees.

Emily’s baby daddy Kobe hails from Cameroon, where views on breastfeeding are very different than those in America. So when Kobe arrived in America and met his 17-month-old son for the first time, he was shocked that Emily was still breastfeeding him.

Kobe tried to convince Emily to stop and told her, “I can’t be sharing breasts with my son.”

When it comes down to it, Emily says she has always been “very passionate” about breastfeeding and she isn’t afraid to let everyone know it.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.