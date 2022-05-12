90 Day Fiance spoiler: Kobe on Emily breastfeeding Koban: ‘I can’t be sharing breasts with my son’

Kobe thinks Emily needs to stop nursing their son. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise doesn’t want to share his fiance Emily Bieberly’s body with their child Koban.

In a sneak peek of the May 15 episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe and Emily hit a rift in their parenting when they disagree about breastfeeding their son Koban.

Kobe wants Emily to stop breastfeeding their son Koban

During a joint confessional, Kobe tells Emily, “Babe, you’ve been breastfeeding for 17 months!” before he explains why he wants her to stop.

“I told you this, like, listen. I’m coming home, and you need to start thinking on how you’re gonna have to, like, stop him from breastfeeding,” Kobe tells Emily, who is not budging on her stance to continue nursing their son.

Emily cherishes the bond that she shares with Koban during nursing and she doesn’t want to forfeit that for Kobe’s sake. Still, Kobe disagrees.

“This time around it shouldn’t be like, it’s only about you and him. It’s, like, us,” Kobe tells Emily.

Kobe sees things differently because of the culture in which he grew up in Cameroon. In African culture, it’s typical for mothers to stop breastfeeding around 8 to 10 months of age. Emily’s family supports her decision, though, and her dad told Kobe that in America, “the longer the better.”

During a confessional, Emily’s parents expressed their discomfort with Kobe’s feelings about nursing. Emily’s dad continued to support his daughter: “I think Kobe was wrong completely. I mean, it’s perfectly natural for Emily to want to do what she needs to do to pump the milk,” while Emily’s mom adds that Kobe’s way of thinking is “disappointing.”

Although Kobe cited African culture as the main reason he’s not okay with Emily still breastfeeding Koban, he admitted to another, more personal factor during a confessional.

“She’s gonna be my wife and we make love, you know, and I have to suck her breasts ’cause I love breasts, to be honest. Alright?” Kobe divulges. “So, I can’t be sharing breasts with my son. I don’t want to sound being selfish over here, but that’s just the truth.”

Emily defends breastfeeding son Koban

Emily recently defended breastfeeding Koban, but not to Kobe. When a troll told Emily that her son breastfeeding on camera was “grotesque,” she fired back.

“Normalize breastfeeding at any age because it’s nobody’s f**king business but yours,” Emily told the critic, adding, “Wow. So nice. Breastfeeding is something special between mother and child. No one should ever tell you when you need to stop nursing.”

