90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast shows off baby bump, says she’s ’13 weeks and counting’

Elizabeth Potthast shared the progress of her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump at 13 weeks. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast has been glowing ever since she shared news of her second pregnancy with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media last week.

She recently detailed her pregnancy further by announcing that she was 13 weeks along, as she showed off her baby bump.

30-year-old Libby and her 36-year-old Moldovan husband Andrei Castravet already have a three-year-old daughter named Ellie, who is very excited to become a big sister.

Elizabeth Potthast showed off the progress of her baby bump to 90 Day Fiance fans

Libby, Andrei, and Ellie recently visited the Grand Canyon in Arizona with Libby’s dad Chuck Potthast.

While there, Libby epically showed off her baby bump while posing in front of the Grand Canyon. She followed the picture holding her belly with a photo of her holding Ellie as they both smiled.

In the caption, Libby wrote, “Growing Baby Castravet! 13 weeks and counting”

She went on to describe how she has been feeling. Libby remarked, “Feeling super exhausted but I think I’m finally out of the nausea stage.”

90 Day Fiance fans followed Elizabeth and Andrei through their first pregnancy on Season 4 of Happily Ever After?. That is where Andrei’s famous quote, “Don’t terrorize me with your pregnancy,” was born.

Whether 90 Day fans will get to watch them through another pregnancy on a future season of Happily Ever After? is still unknown. For now, viewers can anticipate seeing Libby, Andrei, and Ellie on an upcoming episode of 90 Day Diaries this season.

Another 90 Day Fiance star is pregnant right now

Juliana Custodio from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance has been all over Instagram showing off her pregnancy and growing baby bump.

She became pregnant with her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura, just one month after her breakup from Michael Jessen.

However, there were recent signs that Juliana and Ben’s relationship was in trouble.

After publically becoming engaged in January of 2022, Juliana recently answered a 90 Day fan’s question about whether she was engaged, and Juliana replied that she wasn’t. On top of that, she unfollowed Ben briefly.

The couple seems to be following each other again, but neither explained the strange drama outburst.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.