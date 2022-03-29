Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet’s daughter Ellie was adorable at their pregnancy checkup

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet’s daughter Ellie was a big part of their latest pregnancy checkup. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram/TLC

News recently broke that 90 Day Fiance alumni couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expecting baby number two, and no one is more excited than their 3-year-old daughter Ellie.

Elizabeth went to a pregnancy checkup appointment with Andrei and Ellie, and once they got to the exam room before the doctor arrived, Ellie acted as her mom’s doctor. The moment was caught through Elizabeth’s Instagram story.

With a beaming smile, Ellie looked up at her mom and reached her hand to Elizabeth’s stomach, and agreed that she was the doctor.

Elizabeth and Andrei noted that Ellie was thrilled to become a big sister during their cute pregnancy announcement, and this video proves that.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet’s daughter Ellie had a cute reaction to pregnancy check up

It was clear that Elizabeth and Andrei’s daughter Ellie wanted to be involved with her mom’s pregnancy because she pretended to be the doctor in the exam room.

Ellie’s enthusiasm for being a big sister was apparent in her attitude towards the doctor’s visit.

As Elizabeth sat on the exam table, Ellie was at her side. At first, she said something incoherent in Elizabeth’s Instagram story, but then Elizabeth questioned, “Lay down?”

To which Ellie responded, “Yes.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Then Elizabeth asked, “Are you my doctor?”

That’s when Ellie put a big smile on her face and said laughingly, “Yes!”

Elizabeth continued, “Are you going to listen to my heartbeat?”

Ellie said “yes” and put her hand on her mom’s belly as she was asked if she was going to listen to the baby’s heartbeat as well.

Elizabeth called her, “The cutest doctor I’ve ever seen.”

Over the video was a caption saying, “Dr. Ellie.”

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet will appear on 90 Day Diaries this season

90 Day Diaries viewers can look forward to catching up with Elizabeth, Andrei, and Ellie this season as they will describe a major milestone to viewers.

In November of 2021, the pair’s new house was finally completed and they showed it off on Instagram.

That process and achievement will be looked at on 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance fans know that Elizabeth and Andrei struggled financially and Elizabeth’s dad Chuck helped them out a lot. He let them stay in one of the houses that he owned rent-free and then gave them money for the down payment on an apartment.

He also gave Andrei a job, which was controversial for the rest of the family who felt like Andrei was taking business away from them.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.