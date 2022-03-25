Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet expecting baby number 2 — Check out their cute announcement

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet shared the news that they are expecting again. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet announced via social media that they are expecting baby number two.

The happy couple shared the news on Elizabeth’s Instagram and described how excited their daughter Ellie was.

Their announcement picture featured Andrei holding Ellie with one arm while his opposite hand rested on Elizabeth’s belly as they posed on the beach.

Elizabeth dropped a note of appreciation to 90 Day fans and supporters and accompanied their family beach photo with some comical hashtags.

90 Day Fiance viewers met Elizabeth and Andrei on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and then followed them on Seasons 4, 5, and 6 of Happily Ever After? They have also appeared on other spinoffs like 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Bares All.

Fans of the couple watched their marriage grow into the step of starting a family and now get to celebrate the news of another baby with them.

Elizabeth shared a family photo of the three of them on the beach. They all had big smiles on their faces and Elizabeth had her hand over Andrei’s which was on her belly.

In the caption she wrote beamingly, “We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2! Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣”

Elizabeth gave a shoutout to the 90 Day community by saying, “We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!”

There were also hashtags in the caption that expressed more about what she and Andrei were feeling including #letsdothisagain and #familyoffour.

Elizabeth also used the hashtag, #terrorizing, which could have been a joke about one of Andrei’s famous quotes while Elizabeth was pregnant the first time.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet recently built their dream home

In early November 2021, Elizabeth and Andrei revealed they had reached a significant milestone and finished building their new home in Florida.

Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, which just premiered its first episode, will also feature a cameo from Elizabeth and Andrei. The topic they will delve into will be the building of their dream home.

