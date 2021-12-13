90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Sojaboy goes off on ex-wife Lisa Hamme in angry rant

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar has moved on from Lisa Hamme but he’s still angry. Pic credit: TLC

Usman “Sojaboy” Umar is back on a new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with a new woman named Kimberly but that definitely doesn’t mean he’s ready to forgive his ex-wife, Lisa Hamme.

As the new season kicked off, Sojaboy took to Instagram to blast Lisa with claims that she and “her gang members” won’t stop coming for him.

Usman Umar gets grilled ahead of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season premiere

Ahead of the new season of Before the 90 Days, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar opened up about his new girlfriend Kimberly and answered questions about his intentions and whether or not he just wants to be in the US in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The interview, at times, got contentious as he was asked about whether he was in love with Kimberly, whether he has a type and if he is really just trying to use 90 Day Fiance to springboard his music career.

Usman responded to questions about Kimberly and whether he was in love with her, saying, “My type is someone who is going to give me peace, I don’t actually choose older or younger. I just need peace in my life and I think by looking at me right now, you know that I’m at peace.”

Of course, he was countered with questions about the Before the 90 Days sneak peek that shows Kimberly throwing water in his face and screaming at him. Apparently, his idea of peace is not the same as the interviewer or many of the people who watch the show.

Despite that dramatic moment, Usman denied that Kimberly caused him trouble and even went on to bring up Lisa and the notorious 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem, who has been accused of abuse because of the way she treats her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Usman used Michael as an example of someone who just wants to get to the US and admitted that while that is a goal of his, it’s not the ultimate goal, which is to become the number one artist or at least “among the top artists in the world.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Usman takes aim at his ex-wife Lisa Hamme and her ‘gang members’

It doesn’t look like Usman was very appreciative of the direction his recent interview took and he made that pretty clear in his caption, where he blasted his ex-wife, who was quick to mock his return to the show that made them both famous, and offered up a message to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans too.

“I want people to tell me what is wrong with this interview, bcus my EX and her gang members are coming for me from different angles,” Usman explained. “I never deny you paying $5K out of $26,478 what I said was you never send me money as gift or to help me despite you are white rich woman as you called yourself and black poor boy as you called me.”

Usman continued, “I move on with my life and I expect you to do the same, remember you left a man in your house you came to Nigeria and force me to marry you after you went back you continue living with that man in your house (1 count charge), you called me the N word which was the reason your were fired from the show (2 count charge), you took my hard working earned money ( 3 count charge).”

Many 90 Day Fiance fans probably remember the drama between Usman and Lisa over his Cameo money, which was sent to her, causing quite a bit of drama. Based on what he had to say, it looks like Lisa may have never actually sent him the money that he was owed. But he wasn’t done there.

He’s still pretty upset with Lisa for taking shots at his manhood too before telling his ex-wife to essentially stay out of his business and leave him alone. Then, he offered to take her to court if she does not.

“You came on your social media handle telling people you are selling the picture of my d*ck and lying saying that my d**k is small ( 4 count charge),” Usman wrote.

Check out the post below and the ET interview:

Monsters & Critics reached out to Usman Umar for comment about the drama with Lisa and his reaction to the interview. We have not heard back from him at the time of publication.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.