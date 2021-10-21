Babygirl Lisa mocks ex-husband Sojaboy for appearing on another season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Baby girl Lisa reacted to Usman’s return to 90 Day Fiance with another woman similar to herself. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube.

Nigerian rapper Sojaboy is back on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and it appears he has a type. His ex-wife, who he called Babygirl Lisa, mocked him for his return on the TLC series.

On Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and “Babygirl” Lisa Hamme were an odd couple, to say the least.

They spoke online for two years before the American traveled to Nigeria to meet Usman.

Despite their numerous arguments on the TLC show and Usman’s family reservations regarding their 23-year age gap and Lisa’s jealously, the former couple got married on the season finale.

In December 2020, Usman announced that he had filed for divorce from Lisa. Babygirl Lisa accused her ex-husband of using her to promote his music and claimed to be a victim of a romance scam.

On the other hand, Sojaboy said Lisa was the one who scammed him, claiming she owed him a large sum of money.

Lisa Hamme has found a new husband but took time to take a dig at her ex-husband.

Babygirl Lisa mocks Sojaboy’s return to 90 Day Fiance

Lisa gave a hilarious reaction to Sojaboy’s return to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5.

As viewers couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Usman’s new girlfriends and Lisa — she gave a hilarious reaction on TikTok with a voice-over stating: “Ah s**t, here we go again.”

In the trailer, Usman’s new girlfriend, Kimberly, refers to the Nigerian rapper as an “international superstar” after revealing she messaged him on social media.

As with Lisa, Kimberly shows her jealous side with Usman. She is seen throwing water in his face in the explosive trailer after accusing him of shooting a music video with another woman.

Lisa says she won’t watch her ex-husband’s return on 90 Day Fiance

Lisa doesn’t have any plans to watch the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5.

In the comment section of her TikTok video, a commenter wrote:

“Girl, I thought the same thing when I saw the preview today! Will you be watching and shaking your head the whole time? Lol, you’re more beautiful.”

Babygirl Lisa responded: “Lol I didn’t watch when I was on and definitely not watching now [laughing emojis]”

Sojaboy’s girlfriend Kim doesn’t appear bothered and issued a response to Lisa.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.