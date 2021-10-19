New 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member and Sojaboy’s girlfriend Kim is already trolling Baby Girl Lisa

Kim has already to trolled her boyfriend Sojaboy’s ex-wife Baby Girl Lisa. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member and ex-wife of Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar, Baby Girl Lisa, started something on TikTok about Sojaboy’s new relationship with 50-year-old Kim.

Since the trailer for the upcoming 5th season came out Lisa wasted no time giving her impression. But it was Kim who had the last laugh in the comments section of a fan page’s post criticizing Lisa and her post.

Lisa has since remarried after her breakup from Usman but she is not over throwing shade apparently.

New Before the 90 Days cast member Kim already threw shade at her man Sojaboy’s ex-wife Baby Girl Lisa

Lisa posted a strange TikTik video where she is holding a bottle of vodka while the scene of Kim and Usman meeting plays at the bottom. In the clip a voice can be heard saying, “Ahhh s**t, here we go again.”

Lisa added the hashtags #sisterwife and #onlyonebabygirllisa to emphasize her post.

Lisa’s TikTok video was shared by 90 Day fan page @ghostof_lisasbabytoe and Kim was quick to jump in the comments.

Kim trolled Lisa’s TikTok and remarks by commenting laughing/crying face emojis before making another comment saying, “Sister Wife (laughing/cryingemojis) and the Baby [Girl] name is ALL hers!”

Looks like Kim did not appreciate the sass from Lisa and countered with a jab of her own.

Kim commented on a shared post of Lisa’s TikTok. Pic credit: @ghostof_lisasbabytoe/Instagram

Maybe these two women will continue to banter or troll each other on social media. It would certainly be entertaining for onlookers who are fascinated with the entire dynamic.

Here is what viewers know about Kim and Sojaboy’s relationship

Kim slid into Sojaboy’s DMs to compliment him on his music. She was not expecting him to respond, but when he did, their relationship started. Since then they have been messaging, video chatting, and are now at the point where they are ready to meet and decide if they should pursue what they have.

Based on the trailer, viewers know Kim will become upset that Usman invited her to Tanzania where for a music video shoot about another woman.

Before the 90 Days fans can start to get excited about the drama that is to come between Kim and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.