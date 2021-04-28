90 Day Fiance: Babygirl Lisa has found love again, recently tied the knot

Babygirl Lisa surprised fans by announcing she got married via TikTok. Pic credit: TLC

Fans were shocked to find out via TikTok that Babygirl Lisa from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days married a new mystery man. Moreover, they were surprised that he looks around her age and appears to be an average American guy.

The big reveal got a lot of fan attention with many onlookers either throwing jabs at Lisa’s character or sending her congratulations.

Lisa made waves during her time on 90 Day Fiance, and it wasn’t for great reasons. Many viewers thought she brought toxic traits into the relationship, was overly vulgar, and that she and Usman didn’t share enough commonalities to truly be compatible partners. Nonetheless, they married, but divorced a short time later.

Lisa has not been featured in the franchise since her time on Season 4 which many speculate is because she used a racial slur against her partner Usman “SojaBoy” Umar.

Babygirl Lisa’s marriage announcement was a surprise to fans

Lisa is the most active on social media through Tiktok and made her marriage announcement on the app. She wrote, “He is definitely one of the good ones love you babe.” Her post was accompanied by a song called “The Good Ones” by Gabby Barrett.

She received over 80 fan comments, and did a separate post highlighting the best comment from the bunch. This fan said, “You better go get your goat back (goat emoji).” This was a reference to the goat Lisa named ‘Barney’, that she had to buy as an offering to Usman’s mom for her approval of the marriage.

The 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90dayfiancenow shared the TikTok on Instagram, and the post received over 53,000 likes and over 230 comments.

Fans expressed their gratification to see Lisa with someone age appropriate but also said she should stop going by Babygirl Lisa now.

Fans on Instagram commented on BGL’s marriage news. Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

What’s next for Babygirl Lisa

There have been rumors swirling around Instagram that Lisa wants her own spinoff, but it remains unclear whether she was fired from TLC for her racist comments.

Lisa famously let her pinky toe get so infected while in Nigeria with Usman that it had to be amputated. This fact is still hilarious to her fans even spurring the fan account @ghostof_lisasbabytoe.

Her fans hope that her new marriage will be far less toxic and a better match than her last.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.