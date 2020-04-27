Lisa Hamme denies threatening suicide over Sojaboy Usman Umar

90 Day Fiance star Lisa Hamme denies she threatened suicide over Sojaboy Usman Umar early on is their romance. Usman recently made claims that Lisa tried to hang herself in front of him.

Lisa is calling Usman a liar as they still try to work on their relationship, which is plagued with issues. She is also defending why Usman would make such shocking claims about her during an interview.

What did Usman “Sojaboy” Umar say about Lisa?

In a conversation with Angela Lee on her Lip Service podcast, Sojaboy made some stunning revelations about his romance Lisa. The chat kicked off a slew of new rumors regarding the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars relationship.

Usman said the relationship changed when he told Lisa he didn’t love her and couldn’t keep up the charade. It was then he shared that Lisa tried to kill herself.

“So, Lisa starts, you know, trying to hang herself, commit suicide. I was like, no, no. My father is an Imam, and we were taught in the way that is good for you to please somebody,” he explained “It’s better I tolerate her, you know problems, all the headaches she has given me – and make her leave, than for me to say I didn’t love her, then go and kill herself.

After the incident, Usman decided it was best if he married Lisa. He chose to tolerate her for her safety. Fans know though Usman didn’t marry Lisa out of the goodness of his heart.

He wants to come to America.

What did Lisa say about suicide accusations?

Rocco Straz, Lisa’s rep has released a statement insisting she never tried to take her own life.

“At no given time did Lisa state she would kill herself, for him or any other man. She is a very independent woman. Lisa doesn’t need Sojaboy. She wants Sojaboy! Suicide is something that should not be thrown around lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing!” Rocco said in a statement to In Touch Weekly.

Lisa also expressed to the magazine that she thinks Sojaboy made false claims because he was angry at her, as well as the world.

Despite the harsh statement, Sojaboy Usman Umar made about Lisa Hamme, they are still together. They are definitely one of the most unlikely duos from the hit 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.